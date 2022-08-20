Kannemann presents “remains” of injury in exam and stays out of Grêmio longer | Guild

This week, Kannemann returned to run around the CT Luiz Carvalho lawn under the supervision of physical therapists. This Friday afternoon, the defender did not appear on the field. After undergoing a new exam, the Argentine was diagnosed with remnants of the injury to his left calf. He will be away for at least 10 more days.

The club reported that an image exam performed on the player showed “remnants” of the muscle injury. On June 27, Kannemann suffered a domestic accident and when he got up to see his children, he ended up suffering a grade 2 injury, “almost 3”, according to the medical department, in the same calf already injured.

With the result of the exam, the player will remain in physiotherapy for the next ten days. After this period, you will have another exam to see if you are completely healed from the injury. If so, he will go through the physical transition period and be reinstated in the squad.

1 of 1 Walter Kannemann in Grêmio training — Photo: João Victor Teixeira Walter Kannemann at Grêmio training — Photo: João Victor Teixeira

Another who didn’t show up at the CT this afternoon was Geromel. The captain is suspended from the match against Cruzeiro and, therefore, was released to go to São Paulo to resolve private matters. In the next few days the defender will reappear.

Roger Machado released access to the press only in the warm-up part on Friday. The coach decided to close access to work on the lawn in recent days in order to prepare for the game against the leader of Serie B.

This Saturday morning, the group presents itself for the last training session before Sunday’s match. The activities will be behind closed doors. Geromel is the main embezzlement. Natã enters the defense, alongside Bruno Alves. Ferreira and Edilson are available again.

Grêmio hosts Cruzeiro on Sunday, starting at 4 pm. The ball rolls at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, in a match valid for the 25th round of Serie B. The Tricolor is in third place, with 43 points, while the leader has 53.