Kannemann’s Drama and Roger’s Slip

Credit: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio fbpa

Kannemann will stop longer

Defender Kannemann seems to be living an eternal drama. After undergoing further medical tests, the player still has remnants of the injury that was aggravated by a domestic accident. The calf muscle problem will require another 10 days off. Soon, after this period, the athlete will undergo new tests and only then be released. The idea is that he returns to the lawns only at the end of the first half of September.

Gremio feeds mystery to face Cruzeiro

The tricolor is ready for the biggest game of the year in 2022. Facing Cruzeiro is considered one of the great challenges and that’s why Roger is a mystery. The coach has not yet shown whether he will play with Campaz or Bitello in midfield. Another question is about Ferreira’s conditions. The shirt 10 has no guaranteed return, even after returning from injury.

Roger in the review

One of the most attention-grabbing scenes in the CT on Friday afternoon was Roger’s review with the athletes. The coach participated in the altinha, a special challenge with striker Jhonata Robert. However, when he touched the ball, he lost his balance and fell backwards to the ground. The scene went viral on social media and the commander later joked with the press: “I guarantee that someone writes: ‘Roger fell,’” he said.

Grêmio studies renewal of Jean Pyerre

With the possibility of loaning Jean Pyerre to Portugal, the leaders admit the possibility of a new contract renewal. Thus, the midfielder’s bond would no longer be until 2023 and would move to half of 2024. However, everything will depend on the behavior of the Europeans, who try to take Jean from Avaí.

In an interview on Grenal radio, Dénis Abrahão used his famous sincerity. According to him, Roger’s work in Serie B “passes by average”. The manager said that the commander does a grade 7 job so far.

“I give Roger’s work a 7. He will put the club back in the top flight. Note 7 passes for average,” he said.