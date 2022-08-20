Laís ‘kicks the bucket’, comments on alleged controversial photo of Gustavo and sends a message: “I’m finding out…”

After 5 months since the end of BBB 22, Gustavo Marsengo and Lais Caldas remain in a relationship. During last night, Friday (19), the two ex-confined gave what to talk about on social networks when they commented on an alleged photo of the curitibano.

While answering questions from netizens about her relationship with her ex-brother, Laís was asked about a photo that circulates on the web in which he allegedly appears kissing a boy. The doctor amused her followers by commenting on the situation with good humor.

“What do you mean? I don’t know about that. Every thing you guys say here. I’m discovering some trains (sic) here that I haven’t even seen”, she said. Soon after, Marsengo appears and gives her explanation, stating that it is not him in the photo of the boys.

“Just notice the finger”stated Beast, as he is affectionately called by his fans, claiming that it is not him in the click. “Good thing it’s fake news, huh”, joked the ex-sister. The lovebirds even revealed their desire to get married soon, but did not reveal any dates.