Lamborghini Urus Performante is a “demonic SUV” that accelerates like a super sports car | releases

The Lamborghini Urus is a global phenomenon. In 2021, the Italian manufacturer had the best performance in its history with 8,405 sales and the SUV was the clear leader. Were 5,021 registrations , almost double that of Huracán, the runner-up. Now, in the 2023 line, the most extreme version of the utility hits the market: the Urus performer .

the big engine 4.0 V8 biturbo begins to deliver a suggestively “demonic” potency of 666 hp — number associated with the capiroto. Jokes aside, the SUV has 16 hp more than the conventional versionwith its 650 hp, but the torque remains the same: 86.7 kgfm.

In addition to the increase in power, there was a considerable 47 kg weight reductionleaving the weight/power ratio at 3.2 kg/hp. This guarantees an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, or 0.3 s faster than the conventional version. The SUV was also 20 mm lower.

A Ferrari Roma and a Portofino, for example, complete the Acceleration to 100 km/h in 3.4 s. THE Maximum speed of the model remains in 306 km/h.

As with most high-performance cars, weight reduction occurs through the use of carbon fiber in pieces like bumper, hood, air intakes and wheel arches. The roof can also be made with the material, but as an option.

The forged aluminum wheels with titanium screws are of 22 incheschocked by tires 285/40 R22 front and 325/35 R22 rear. There is even an optional 23-inch set.

At the rear, in addition to a new spoiler inspired by the Aventador SVJ, which increases downforce by 38%, the bumper and diffuser are made of carbon fiber. The sports exhaust system signed by Akrapovic is made of titanium. In comparison with the conventional Urus, total downforce improved by 8%according to Lamborghini.

Inside, the new Urus Performante is black Alcantara coated with body-color stitching for a sportier tone, and the seats are carbon fiber. The Dark pack can be ordered optionally and adds elements in matte black.

In all, there are five driving modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa and the two new Rally, designed for driving on dirt tracks. The Urus Performante set a new record in the production SUV category in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Road, in Colorado (USA). He crossed the finish line, located at an altitude of 4,302 meters, in 10:32.064, beating the mark that the Bentley Bentayga did in 2018:10:49.902.

Are you missing the price? O Lamborghini Urus Performante costs 218,500 thousand euros, or R$ 1.13 million at the current price.