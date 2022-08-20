Larissa Manoela matures and changes level with the end of Beyond the Illusion

Silvio Santos was right a decade ago when he said that Larissa Manoela’s natural destiny would be Globo. The actress, then interpreter of Maria Joaquina in Carrossel (2012-2013), already impressed the Homem do Baú even when she did not give such clear signs that her future would be really promising. Now, the 21-year-old is reaping the rewards of her talent and her debut in the ratings leader leaves no doubt: she’s changed a level.

First role as an adult on open TV, since on SBT she was in another phase of her life – although the station does not let us forget with the looping reruns – Larissa Manoela had already shown her evolution as an actress in films like Airplane Mode (2020), Diaries of Interchange (2021) and Lulli (2021), on Netflix.

Although the scripts were kind of generic and the production was not eye-popping, all these films made it clear how much Larissa was no longer that girl from SBT’s soap operas. In Beyond the Illusion, confirmation.

In Globo’s six o’clock soap opera, the actress showed how emotional she is. Having grown up in front of the cameras, there really would be no other way, since SBT does not show signs that it wants to invest in adult soap operas and even if it did, it would not have the conditions (or reason) to keep it on the channel.

Larissa Manoela’s Transformation

In the double dose air on SBT with Carrossel and Cúmplices de um Resgate (2015-2016), it is impressive how the role of Larissa in Além da Illusion makes her characters on Silvio Santos’ channel forget and not remember at all.

It is true that the young woman still carried some vices from her time as a child actress, but in her final moments she left no doubt about her evolution and how ready she is to continue in new challenges, surprising her as an actress. It remains to be seen if there will be characters up to her. It’s just the beginning.

At Globo, Larissa was also well-groomed. Playing opposite dramaturgy monsters such as Antonio Calloni and Malu Galli, for example, she did not clash and guaranteed the bar up there. It is not by chance that Beyond the Illusion ends up well evaluated not only in terms of the cast, but also in the story and production. There were 19 average points compared to 16.9 for the predecessor Nos Tempos do Imperador. An increase of about 12% in the Ibope in figures related to Greater SP.

Thiago Forato is a journalist, has been writing the column Enfoque NT since 2011, in addition to articles and special reports on NaTelinha.