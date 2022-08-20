Latam makes a mega promotion of tickets from R$ 112

Planning to travel in the next few months? Latam launched another “Mega Promo” of air tickets to national and international destinations. It is possible to find tickets from R$ 112, the section with taxes included.

The offers are valid for purchases made until 11:59 pm on Sunday, 21st, in economy class and can be paid in up to 4 installments without interest on credit cards. Trips can be made between August 21 and October 31, 2022. The promotional value will be applied to trips where the return date is at least two days after departure, and the return must be made through the same airport as arrival.

Credit: Jaelson Luicas/SMCSUkrainian Memorial, at Parque Tingui, in Curitiba (PR); one of the destinations with tickets on sale by Latam

The mega promotion is also valid for the purchase of tickets with the redemption of miles from the Latam Pass program from 3,816 points, plus fees from R$ 31.37, valid for the segment of domestic flights operated by Latam, per passenger and for the economy cabin.

Among domestic destinations, it is possible to find tickets from Ribeirão Preto (SP) to Guarulhos from R$ 111.27 (the section with taxes included). Tickets from Belo Horizonte (MG) to São Paulo start at R$144.33 (price per segment with taxes included). Check out other “Mega Promo” offers for national destinations here.

Credit: ReproductionLatam makes a mega promotion of tickets from R$ 112

Tickets to international destinations

Among the international destinations available on the “Mega Promo” are direct flights from São Paulo to Buenos Aires (Argentina) with tickets starting at R$ 1,360.39 (round trip price with taxes included). Another offer is the flight from São Paulo to Montevideo (Uruguay), which has tickets from R$ 2,013.40 (round trip with taxes included). Tickets for Milan (Italy) start at R$ 3,270.77 (round trip with taxes included).

For international flights in economy class, travel can be made between September 18, 2022 and April 31, 2023. Miles redemptions from 48,880 Latam Pass points, plus fees from R$ 469 valid for international destinations, per passenger.

Credit: TommL/iStockThe famous Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, one of the attractions of Milan, Italy

For Premium Business class tickets, travel can be made between September 1, 2022 and April 31, 2023. Redemptions from 350,808 Latam Pass points, plus fees from R$ 594.69 valid for international destinations , per passenger.

Prices in dollars (US$) will be converted at the exchange rate on the day of purchase and the prices published in reais were calculated at the exchange rate of R$ 5.41 on 07/27/2022, prevailing, however, the exchange rate on the date of purchase.