learn how to order up to R$ 1.1 THOUSAND

In March, the Federal Government concluded the payments of the salary bonus known as PIS/Pasep, with reference to the 2020 base year. However, about 320 thousand workers have not yet withdrawn the arrears of the 2019 base year. the Ministry of Labor and Welfare established a new period to carry out the withdrawal.

It is estimated that more than 300 thousand workers did not withdraw the money for 2019, a total amount of BRL 208.5 million. However, workers who have these values ​​will be able to access the money from an administrative resource. And how to apply? Next, learn more about.

DELAYED salary bonus

In addition to opening the Administrative Appeal at the Superintendence of the Ministry of Labor, the Government made the request for the delayed PIS/Pasep allowance available by telephone. In this case, workers should call 158, Alô Trabalho.

In short, it will be necessary to inform the personal data to the attendant and request the availability of the values. Calls can be made free of charge from landlines, with charges for calls using cell phones. The service always takes place from 7 am to 7 pm, automatically or with an attendant.

In addition, the worker can still make the request for virtual service, through the Digital Work Card application; or by email, from the administrative resource. The default e-mail is [email protected] However, do not forget to replace the ”uf” with the abbreviation that corresponds to your State of residence, to avoid identification errors. And what about values? See below.

Values

First of all, it is important to point out that workers who have a bonus to receive in arrears will have values ​​readjusted to the minimum wage of the base year. Therefore, they can receive up to R$ 1,100.

As well as the PIS/Pasep calculation made for the 2020 base year payments, the arrears correspond to the months worked in the year. In this way, those who worked in a paid manner during the 12 months of 2019 are entitled to the full value, that is, R$ 1,100.

Finally, the amounts are only released to those who have not yet withdrawn the benefit corresponding to the base year of 2019. To find out if there are amounts available to receive, the worker must access the Work Card application (https://bityli.com/NHRJzb) or 158 (Hello Worker).

