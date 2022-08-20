learn the best ways to cure them

If you feel that a part or several parts of you are hurt, you need to learn how to heal these internal wounds. There are some techniques and resources that help a lot in this regard.

See too: Learn to deal with difficult people with these emotional intelligence tips

All tips were also published on the specialized portal Mind Body Green. It was given by subject matter expert Shannon Kaiser.

How to heal your inner wounds?

Check out below some efficient ways to soften and even heal the internal wounds caused in your emotional.

1 – Find a safe place inside yourself

As you establish a deeper bond with yourself (your inner child as well as your more evolved higher self), you will naturally also have deeper connections with others.

This can only happen when you stop looking for security and comfort outside of yourself. Home is not a place outside, but an awareness of the love that you are inside. It all starts at home with the self.

2 – Find strength in nature

Live more nature in you and breathe the fresh air that exists around you. Appreciate the magnitude of nature whenever you can, as it can give you a sense of “uniqueness”. You may realize that you are not so alone. You are part of this vast Universe and everything is interconnected.

3 – Appreciate the beauty of things

By recognizing that we are all one, we can begin to see how our fear of being abandoned comes from the ego. Your authentic self knows that there is no separation, but your soul has come to Earth to experience these lessons to grow into a love larger.

4 – Find what calms you down

How do you like to calm down and control yourself? Whether with crystals, baths, yoga, meditation or breathing, focus on activities that regulate you and calm your nervous system. Some people may enjoy hiking in nature, getting into the water, meditating, writing in a journal and even praying, for example.

5 – Look at yourself in depth

You have the power to take darkness and transmute it into light. We all do this by bringing understanding, love and compassion to painful experiences.

Avoiding or ignoring your negative feelings will only make them more intense. Instead, try to be mindful and present with these feelings. This will help a lot to heal the internal wounds.