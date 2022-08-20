Leo Dias arrested? Justice decides detention after beef with Tiago Leifert

Photo: Edson Aipim/AgNews





the columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, can be arrested. That’s because he was sentenced by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro to a sentence of one year and three months after a fight he played with Tiago Leifert and the former presenter’s father.

The action was brought by the former Globo himself and by his father, Gilberto Leifert.

The whole imbroglio happened because, in 2020, the columnist published an article in which he said: “A strong man from CONAR, who attacked Gusttavo Lima, is the father of Tiago Leifert”. The presenter’s lawyers went to court claiming that the text was “sensationalist” and “liar”.

In the note, the journalist was accused of drawing conclusions and insinuating that Gilberto Leifert had influenced the opening of an investigation against Gusttavo Lima. Gilberto is also a former employee of Globo.

In the decision, Judge Flávio Itabaiana agreed with Leifert. “The content of the article conveys to readers the false impression that Gilberto would be willing to use the respect and prestige gained over decades of work, to reach singer Gustavo Lima, a person he has never been with and who he has nothing against. ”, says the petition, according to information provided by Contigo.

At the time, Tiago Leifert himself commented on the matter and criticized the matter.

In 2021, Leo Dias also recanted for the publication.

The journalist, according to Em Off, may still have to pay compensation of up to R$80,000 to Tiago and his father.