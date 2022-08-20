Pleno.News – 9:44 pm



The Justice of Rio de Janeiro sentenced the columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, to one year and three months in prison, according to the website Em Off. The decision is the result of a lawsuit filed by presenter Tiago Leifert and his father, Gilberto Leifert.

Tiago and his father filed a lawsuit over the matter CONAR strongman, who attacked Gusttavo Lima, is the father of Tiago Leifert. The information is from the magazine Ana Maria.

Leo Dias was accused of drawing conclusions and inferring that the presenter’s father influenced the opening of an investigation against Gusttavo Lima.

Judge Flávio Itabaiana, responsible for the case, agreed with the arguments presented by Tiago and Gilberto. In the petition, they pointed out that “the content of the article conveys to readers the false impression that Gilberto would be willing to use the respect and prestige, gained over decades of work, to reach the singer Gustavo Lima, a person he has never been with. and of whom he has nothing against”.

In October 2021, Leo Dias even retracted because of the report, as shown in the image below:

