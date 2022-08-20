Libertadores vacancy: Atlético-MG seeks G-4 of the Brazilian, and classification zone tends to expand | athletic-mg

The Brazilian Championship remains for Atlético-MG. The title is far from Palmeiras, but the mission is focused on a direct spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. It’s the quest for the G-4, which can even become the G-7, at best. This Saturday, Atlético, in seventh place (35 points), will host Goiás, at Mineirão, at 4:30 pm. See the Brazilian 2022 table

Everything will depend on the champions of Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil. If the three cups go to different clubs, and all of them Brazilians placed in the top six in the Brazilian table, then there will be a G-9. The two worst ranked go to the “Pre-Libertadores”.

Today, among the clubs of the G-6 do Brasileiro, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Athletico-PR are in the Libertadores semifinal, Flamengo, Corinthians and Fluminense have qualified in the Copa do Brasil (semifinal).

A scenario that almost didn’t happen last year. The South American final involved Bragantino x Athletico-PR. If the São Paulo team had been champion, we would have nine Brazilian clubs in the current Libertadores.

1 of 4 Libertadores Cup — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Libertadores Cup — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

Via Brasileiro, there are six vacancies, from the first to the sixth. The top four go to the group stage, the fifth and sixth play from the second stage. However, whoever wins Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil has a direct place in the group stage.

In 2021, however, Athletico won the Sudamericana and finished 13th in the Brazilian, and there was “only” the G-7. Atlético, as champions of the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil, played in the group stage of Libertadores through the spot via national knockout.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Brazilians in Libertadores:

Palmeiras (1st) faces Athletico-PR (5th)

Flamengo (2nd) faces Vélez

Flamengo (2nd) faces São Paulo (11th)

Corinthians (3rd) faces Fluminense (4th)

São Paulo (11th) faces Atlético-GO (19th)

3 of 4 Cuca, Atlético-MG coach — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Cuca, Atlético-MG coach — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

The vacancy criteria in Libertadores, via Brasileiro:

Art. 6 – The classification of clubs to the CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana cups in 2023 will observe the situations identified below, considering the expected vacancies:

a) The Champion will access the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores in its Group Stage;

b) The 2nd place will access the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores in its Group Stage;

c) The 3rd place will access the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores in its Group Stage;

d) The 4th place will access the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores in its Group Stage;

e) The 5th place will access the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores in its Preliminary Phase;

f) The 6th place will access the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores in its Preliminary Phase.

§ 1 – If a club obtains access to the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores through one of the two continental competitions (in the event of winning the 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores or the 2022 CONMEBOL Sudamericana) and also through one of the national competitions (Brasileirão 2022 or Brazil’s Cup 2022), this club will occupy the vacancy destined for CONMEBOL, with the vacancy coming from the Brasileirão Assaí 2022 or the Brazil’s Cup 2022, as the case may be, being passed on to the club best placed in the CHAMPIONSHIP, excluding clubs already classified.

§ 2 – If a club obtains access to the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores through the Brazil’s Cup and also through the Brasileirão Assaí, this club will occupy the vacancy destined to the Brazil’s Cupwith the vacancy coming from the Brasileirão being transferred to the club best placed in the CHAMPIONSHIP, excluding clubs already classified.

§ 3 – In the event that the total number of Brazilian representatives in the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores is 8 (eight) clubs, the club best positioned at the end of the CHAMPIONSHIP, after excluding the clubs classified for the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores, will compete for the Brazil’s Cup 2023 from the 3rd Phase.

§ 4 – In the event that the total number of Brazilian representatives in the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores is 7 (seven) clubs, the 2 (two) best-placed clubs at the end of the CHAMPIONSHIP, after excluding the clubs classified for the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores, will compete The Brazil’s Cup 2023 from the 3rd Phase”.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv