Lineup: Corinthians starts preparing to take on Fortaleza; under-20 top scorer trains | Corinthians

Corinthians started preparing for the game against Fortaleza, at 6 pm this Sunday, at Arena Castelão, valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. On the field, the presence of young players from the base stands out.

As usual, Vítor Pereira summoned right-back Léo Mana, midfielder Zé Vitor, midfielders Guilherme Biro and Matheus Araújo and striker Arthur Sousa. The latter is the top scorer in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship with eight goals scored.

Doubt remains about the presence of the boys among those listed for the weekend’s game. That’s because the under-20 team has the second game of the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão in the category also this Sunday, against América-MG.

Danilo, former player and now coach, selected a mixed team in the last commitment of the category. Of those who trained with the professional this Friday, Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro played.

On the field, Vítor Pereira and the technical commission divided the activities into three parts. First, pass movement training. Then, the traditional work of possession of the ball in a small space and, finally, a confrontation.

Corinthians were absent in the last match, against Atlético-GO, Maycon (fracture in the toe) and Rafael Ramos (injury to the adductor muscle of the thigh).

Without the Portuguese right-back and being able to rest Fagner, Vítor Pereira could surprise and choose Léo Mana, a youngster who was named for the last game.

Thinking about staying at the top of the Brasileirão table, where it occupies third place with 39 points, Corinthians also wants to reach 100% in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, against Fluminense.

With that, Vítor Pereira should promote changes in the lineup: Cassius; Fagner (Léo Mana), Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Cantillo and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes (Giovane) and Yuri Alberto (Júnior Moraes).

Corinthians has one more training session, this Saturday morning, before traveling to Fortaleza. The game, which will be played at Arena Castelão, starts at 18:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday.

