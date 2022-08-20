Live: Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022

After two years of having the party held in the form of lives due to the pandemic, Feast of the Peão de Barretos is back in person between the 18th and 28th of August 2022
For this resumption of Party of the Peão de Barretos livethe organization of the party, The Independents prepared a super musical program with the big names of the music scene.
Among the sertanejo artists who will perform, the highlight of the party will be the Gusttavo Lima who will edit the Buteco do Gustavo Lima with the presence of César Menotti & Fabiano and the djs Dubdogz
At the Rodeios Stadium in Parque do Peão, the main and most awaited mount disputes in Brazil take place. This year, the Barretos International Rodeo reaches its 28th edition. In addition, the venue will also host the finals of the PBR Brazil (Professional Bull Riders) and the National Rodeo League (LNR).
The organization of Rodeo de Barretos reported that tickets purchased for the years 2020 and 2021 can be used at this year’s Festa do Peão at no additional cost.
Live Barretts:
As in previous years, the Rodeo and the Barretos shows can be followed live on the internet this Friday (19) from 19:00.
Complete schedule of the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022
1
Thursday, August 18
João Bosco & Vinicius – Guilherme & Benuto – Clayton & Romário
two
Friday, August 19
Jorge & Mateus – Wesley Safadão – Pedro Sampaio – João Neto & Frederico – Matheus Fernandes – Henrique Castro
3
Saturday, August 20
Gusttavo Lima with César Menotti & Fabiano and Dubdogz – Tierry – Igor & Walace
4
Sunday, August 21
Israel & Rodolfo – Marcos & Belutti
5
Monday, August 22
Felipe Grilo – John Amplified
6
Tuesday, August 23
João Carreiro – Jads & Jadson
7
Wednesday, 24th of August
Rionegro & Solimões – Guilherme & Santiago – Angelim – Dilsinho
8
Thursday, 25th of August
Maiara & Maraisa – Hugo & Guilherme – Netto & Henrique – Dom Vittor & Gustavo – Allana Macedo
9
Friday, 26th of August
Bruno & Marrone – Ícaro & Gilmar – Alok – Cleber & Alex
10
Saturday, August 27
Diego & Victor Hugo – Zé Neto & Cristiano – Dennis DJ – Gustavo Mioto – Douglas & Vinicius – Hungary
Mega structure to serve the public
The biggest pawn party in Latin America will have about 100 shows on two stages alone, involving a structure of more than 70 tons of sound and lighting equipment, which has a capacity similar to the lighting of eight thousand houses. The live broadcasts of the shows always start at 23:00hs.
In this year’s edition, the organization of the event promises several technological innovations in the structure that will have 350 robotic devices, 400 fixed reflectors and more than 1500 meters of aluminum structure.
However, the highlight will be the LED display structures. The big news is the panel in the center of the arena, which will have six sides, providing the same view in all sectors of the Stadium.