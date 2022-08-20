Live: Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022

After two years of having the party held in the form of lives due to the pandemic, Feast of the Peão de Barretos is back in person between the 18th and 28th of August 2022

For this resumption of Party of the Peão de Barretos livethe organization of the party, The Independents prepared a super musical program with the big names of the music scene.

Among the sertanejo artists who will perform, the highlight of the party will be the Gusttavo Lima who will edit the Buteco do Gustavo Lima with the presence of César Menotti & Fabiano and the djs Dubdogz

At the Rodeios Stadium in Parque do Peão, the main and most awaited mount disputes in Brazil take place. This year, the Barretos International Rodeo reaches its 28th edition. In addition, the venue will also host the finals of the PBR Brazil (Professional Bull Riders) and the National Rodeo League (LNR).

The organization of Rodeo de Barretos reported that tickets purchased for the years 2020 and 2021 can be used at this year’s Festa do Peão at no additional cost.

Live Barretts:

As in previous years, the Rodeo and the Barretos shows can be followed live on the internet this Friday (19) from 19:00.

Complete schedule of the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022