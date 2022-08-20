LoL: The unexpected interaction between Ryze and Pyke that takes advantage of a “useless” ability

League of Legends has hundreds of unique abilities that give rise to an infinite number of combinations. That’s why magical interactions generate so much interest. In addition to not always being well programmed, they can surprise us quite unexpectedly. The results are almost always unusual, and even players who have spent thousands of hours on Summoner’s Rift may not be aware of these curious effects. Recently, an interaction between champions Ryze and Pyke was discovered that took advantage of an ability hitherto considered useless in this matchup. The bid was posted on Reddit by user Osinoke.

The interaction that turns a useless skill into fearsome combat

One of the most recent examples of spectacular interactions was shared by the community. The example in question shows that a player put Ryze’s Ultimate (R – Kingdom Portal) to a very creative use, and it was all quite accidental. It all came about when an allied Pyke went to great lengths to enter the portal opened by Ryze and, in the process, used the Bloodwater Ripper’s E (Spectral Hangover). He did this to keep up with his ally, but soon realized that he had accidentally landed a stunning blow on a rival who was completely exposed.

The truth is that this interaction meets what we would expect from the skill. After all, when casting the Portal of Realms, Ryze creates a portal to a nearby location, and after a few seconds, allies near the portal are teleported to the target location. Pyke, when using Spectral Hangover, dashes forward and leaves a ghost behind, which follows the champion’s trail to him and stuns enemy champions along the way. So it’s only natural for Pyke’s shadow to follow the champion when he’s teleported through the Ryze Realms Portal, on one of the rare occasions when the Rune Mage’s ultimate is useful in the offensive aspect of a teamfight, rather than serving as a mechanism. of escape.

Although expected from the logical point of view when we stop to analyze everything more calmly, it’s still an amazing move which adds an unexpected use to an ult that has always been seen as useless for attacking opponents. Portal of Realms is certainly one of the best spells in League of Legends, but it rarely has such a direct effect on enemies.

The most interesting thing is that, as it is an interaction that is apparently easy to replicate, is a feature that players could use more often in the game . The only problem is that none of the champions make it into the most popular list of League of Legends. Due to its poor ranked performance, Ryze is used in only 1.7% of games. Thus, even with Pyke being a little more popular, with usi rate of 8.7%, it is very difficult for both champions to be selected on the same team.