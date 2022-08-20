Lotofcil 2602, Quina 5927, Timemania 1823: lottery results (18/8) – Nacional

Caixa drew lots this Thursday (18/8), the contests Lotofcil 2602, Quina 5927, Timemania 1823, Dupla Sena 2406 and Dia de Sorte 644.
The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.
Thursday’s Lotteries (18/8)
Lotofcil 2602 – BRL 1.5 million
Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 08 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 23
15 hits
1 winning bet, R$ 1,364,406.08
14 hits
184 winning bets, R$ 1,554.81
13 hits
7005 winning bets, BRL 25.00
12 hits
97649 winning bets, BRL 10.00
11 hits
562358 winning bets, BRL 5.00
Quina 5927 – BRL 600 thousand
Check the tens: 06 – 39 – 55 – 58 – 69
5 hits
there were no winners
4 hits
23 winning bets, R$ 11,341.70
3 hits
2,541 winning bets, BRL 97.77
2 hits
69,830 winning bets, BRL 3.55
Timemania 1823 – BRL 3.8 million
Check the tens: 04 – 23 – 31 – 33 – 43 – 46 – 55
Team of the heart: 22 – Campinense-PB
7 hits
there were no winners
6 hits
5 winning bets, BRL 23,044.01
5 hits
101 winning bets, R$ 1,629.70
4 hits
2,418 winning bets, BRL 9.00
3 hits
23,896 winning bets, BRL 3.00
Dupla Sena 2406 – BRL 3.3 million
1st draw: 17 – 21 – 30 – 34 – 39 – 50
Prize – 1st Draw
6 hits
there were no winners
5 hits
11 winning bets R$ 6,230.20
4 hits
682 winning bets R$ 114.84
3 hits
12,942 winning bets BRL 3.02
2nd draw: 04 – 16 – 24 – 31 – 40 – 43
Prize – 2nd Draw
6 hits
there were no winners
5 hits
6 winning bets R$ 10,279.83
4 hits
708 winning bets R$ 110.62
3 hits
13,303 winning bets BRL 2.94
Lucky Day 644 – BRL 1.2 million
Check the tens: 07 – 08 – 17 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 26
Lucky month: 01 – January
prize
7 hits
1 winning bet, R$ 1,308,463.77
6 hits
58 winning bets, BRL 2,143.15
5 hits
1,987 winning bets, BRL 20.00
4 hits
25,864 winning bets, BRL 4.00
lucky lady
68,038 winning bets, BRL 2.00