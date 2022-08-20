Lotofcil 2602, Quina 5927, Timemania 1823: lottery results (18/8) – Nacional

Lotofcil 2602, Quina 5927, Timemania 1823: lottery results (18/8)

Lottery betting tickets
Quina draws R$ 700 thousand this Thursday (18/8) (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA press)

Caixa drew lots this Thursday (18/8), the contests Lotofcil 2602, Quina 5927, Timemania 1823, Dupla Sena 2406 and Dia de Sorte 644.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.

Thursday’s Lotteries (18/8)

Lotofcil 2602 – BRL 1.5 million

Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 08 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 23

prize

15 hits
1 winning bet, R$ 1,364,406.08

14 hits
184 winning bets, R$ 1,554.81

13 hits
7005 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits
97649 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits
562358 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Quina 5927 – BRL 600 thousand

Check the tens: 06 – 39 – 55 – 58 – 69

prize

5 hits
there were no winners

4 hits
23 winning bets, R$ 11,341.70

3 hits
2,541 winning bets, BRL 97.77

2 hits
69,830 winning bets, BRL 3.55

Timemania 1823 – BRL 3.8 million

Check the tens: 04 – 23 – 31 – 33 – 43 – 46 – 55

Team of the heart: 22 – Campinense-PB

prize

7 hits
there were no winners

6 hits
5 winning bets, BRL 23,044.01

5 hits
101 winning bets, R$ 1,629.70

4 hits
2,418 winning bets, BRL 9.00

3 hits
23,896 winning bets, BRL 3.00

Dupla Sena 2406 – BRL 3.3 million

1st draw: 17 – 21 – 30 – 34 – 39 – 50

Prize – 1st Draw

6 hits
there were no winners

5 hits
11 winning bets R$ 6,230.20

4 hits
682 winning bets R$ 114.84

3 hits
12,942 winning bets BRL 3.02

2nd draw: 04 – 16 – 24 – 31 – 40 – 43

Prize – 2nd Draw

6 hits
there were no winners

5 hits
6 winning bets R$ 10,279.83

4 hits
708 winning bets R$ 110.62

3 hits
13,303 winning bets BRL 2.94

Lucky Day 644 – BRL 1.2 million

Check the tens: 07 – 08 – 17 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 26

Lucky month: 01 – January

prize

7 hits
1 winning bet, R$ 1,308,463.77

6 hits
58 winning bets, BRL 2,143.15

5 hits
1,987 winning bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits
25,864 winning bets, BRL 4.00

lucky lady

68,038 winning bets, BRL 2.00

