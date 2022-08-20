Larissa Manoela finished her first work as an actress in TV Globo falling in favor of the public. In “Beyond the Illusion”, the artist won approval from both the broadcaster and viewers in the role of the sisters Elisa and isadoranext to the actor Rafa Vitti.

With the last chapter of the plot being shown last Friday (19), the actress published a text on her social networks saying goodbye to the soap opera and remembering the best moments she lived during it: “Finally, the end. And everything turned beyond! In addition to all the moments we live, the scenes we record, the emotions we feel, the topics we approach, the friendships we form, the hours we spend running around, the conversations and passages of text everywhere.”, started.

Larissa also took the opportunity to thank the team that worked alongside her during the process: “From the memory that remains, from the energy that radiates, from the mastery of each professional who carried out their work throughout the process, from the wishes that one day we will meet”.

Finally, she moved her followers by saying that her dream had come true: “Thank you so much to EVERYONE who made mine, our dream come true! Love is magical and always will be”. In the comments, friends and fans of the young woman left messages of support and congratulations.