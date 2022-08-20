Luiza Ambiel ‘opens her mouth’, exposes outside in Fábio Assunção and reveals the reason: “I wanted to do dial-sex”

The actress revealed that she was sought after by the famous, but chose not to have an affair with him.

Last Friday (19th), Luiza Ambiel participated in the program “AUÊ”, on IG Gente, and ended up exposing denied having an affair with Fábio Assunção. The actress also revealed that the “no” was by choice and not by decision of the famous, who sought her at the time.

“I didn’t stay and I didn’t stay because I didn’t want to. That’s very good, right? He wanted to do ‘sex-dial’. The way I met him, I was excited, in love. At the time I was working as a reporter for the Gazeta at the ‘Women’ program covering an event My legs went limp right away. […] But I think at the time he was committed to someone, because he wanted to meet me in his hotel room. Not that I wanted to go public, that’s not it.”she began saying.

“But no, I think the animal wanted [eu] open the door and be ‘uhull’, you know?! And I know it wouldn’t happen, it wouldn’t give the power that I am, the whole train. I said ‘no’, I’m going to flirt with the man. Can you imagine broaching with Fábio Assunção? It would look ridiculous for me and I said I wasn’t going because I needed to talk, have dinner. And then he ‘picked’ his foot in my ass, never called again”she reported, revealing that she would like to have a conversation before the act.

The famous even ended up reporting that, because she had already been betrayed, she chose not to go out with him while Fábio was dating. “I said, ‘Why does it have to be straight to your room?’ Then I think he said he was committed, meeting someone. I’ve already got a few tantrums, I don’t like a married guy, with a girlfriend, fiancée, nothing. We know how much it hurts.”she added.