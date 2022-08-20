Lula vs Bolsonaro: Whom Evangelicals and Catholics Will Vote for, According to Datafolha

A survey by the Datafolha institute released this Friday 19 reveals that the volume of evangelical voters who say they vote for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) grew in just one month. Altogether, the former captain has 49% of the preference in the segment, compared to 32% of mentions of former President Lula (PT).

The results reinforce Bolsonaro’s advantage, which increased the gap over Lula in the segment from 10 to 17 points since the last survey. Evangelicals represent, according to the survey, 27% of the Brazilian electorate.

The difference, it seems, was driven by Bolsonaro’s voluminous agenda with religious leaders. A recent survey showed that 40% of the president’s official appointments in July were dedicated to the group. In August, the tonic of nods to the segment followed with statements by Bolsonaro and Michelle relating Lula to ‘occult forces’.

In the same period, Lula also had to dedicate part of the campaign to denying rumors that he would close churches. The lies were spread by religious leaders such as deputy and pastor Marco Feliciano (PL-SP). The case is in court. On the other hand, PT received support from the Evangelicals Front for the Rule of Law, with representatives in 20 Brazilian states, on Thursday.

Among Catholics, Lula is pointed out as the favorite. In all, 52% of voters who identify with the religious segment say they vote for the former president. Only 27% indicate an option for the ex-captain. According to Datafolha, 50% of Brazilian voters declare themselves Catholic.

The data, in both cases, contrast with the general result of the poll, in which Lula is the vote option for 47% of Brazilian voters and Bolsonaro for 32%. The volume showed a narrowing of the distance between the two, but still indicates chances of the former president winning the dispute in the first round. In the event of a second round, PT would win by 57% against 37%, according to the survey.

To arrive at the data released between Thursday and Friday, Datafolha heard 5,744 voters, in person, between the 16th and 18th of August. The research was commissioned by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and for TV Globo and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number BR-09404/2022. The margin of error for the general results is two percentage points and, in the case of the evangelical segment, it rises to three points.