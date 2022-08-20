LWSA3 and MGLU3 are among the biggest drops this Friday; PETR4 plummets 5% – Money Times

O Ibovespa (IBOV) fell sharply this Friday (19), reversing the upward trajectory of the last five trading sessions. The index closed down by 2.04%, back to the level of 111 thousand points.

With the economic agenda emptied and the end of the corporate earnings season, the market movement followed the worsening of investor sentiment regarding the pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, after the release of the minutes. of the last meeting.

With today’s drop, the Ibovespa closed the week accumulating a 1.13% devaluation.

Locaweb (LWSA3) and MRV (MRVE3) fell by more than 7% each on Friday, due to pressure from high futures interest rates, as well as the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), which dropped 6.2%.

the airlines Blue (BLUE4) and Goal (GOLL4) also closed the session heavily pressured, marking devaluations of 7.63% and 7.3%, respectively.

The day was negative for commodity companies. Petrobras saw his preferred roles (PETR4) plummeted 5.06%, on the day of approval of the members of the board of directors by the shareholders.

According to Reuters, six of the eight nominees by the Union were approved, including two nominations by the government Ricardo Soriano and Jônathas Castro that had been vetoed by the Eligibility Committee and the current councilors.

With another drop in iron ore, the shares of OK (VALE3) fell 1.12%, to R$ 66.96.

Banks fell amid a greater profit-taking movement.

On the positive end, Minerva (BEEF3) rose 2.55% and led the Ibovespa highs, followed by IRB (IRBR3), which increased 1.85%, and Hypera (HYPE3), with gains of 1.7%.

