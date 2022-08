“Russia is willing to offer its allies and partners the most modern weaponry, from firearms to artillery, armored vehicles, fighter aviation and drones. These are high-precision weapons and robotic technique, combat systems based on new physical principles. Many of them outperform their foreign analogues by years, perhaps decades. These countries do not give in to the so-called hegemonic power. Its leaders show true masculine character and do not bend.”

(Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.)