Magalu (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) jump more than 80% from lows, but still accumulate strong drops in 2022: what to expect?

Brazilian retailers have, until then, an intense year. The ordinary shares of Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) accumulated, respectively, drops of 36% and 45.6% in the year until the opening of this Thursday (18), but they have already risen, in the same order , 85.8% and 88.7% since their closing lows (until the day before closing) – all recorded on July 4th.

Americanas’ common shares are down 51.3% in the year but have moved away by almost 19.7% from their lowest point, also at the beginning of last month.

All this illustrates the doubts that investors have about the Brazilian retail sector, which is facing a challenging moment.

Although the three companies, all heavily linked to e-commerce and the sale of white goods, presented their quarterly results last week, the recent rises in shares – and previously the lows – for analysts, are much more tied to the macro than the micro scenario.

“The operating results presented were still impacted by higher inflation, which harms the purchasing power of the population. This affects the income of these companies”, explains Carlos Daltozo, head in research from Eleven Financial. “Another negative effect in this earnings season was the high interest rate, with the Selic rate at 13.75%, which also puts pressure on consumption and weighs on retailers’ financial results. These two factors, with lower growth and negative financial results, lead companies to record losses”.

In this last quarter, Magazine Luiza, for example, passed on more spending to consumers, increasing its gross margin by three percentage points, to 28.6%. On the other hand, however, the retailer’s net revenue fell 5% on an annual basis, to R$8.5 billion, with fewer sales, and the financial result, negative at R$493.8 million, more than doubled in the same period. Comparation.

In the other two companies, the movement was similar. At Via, net revenue dropped 2.9% to R$7.6 billion, while the negative financial result jumped 135.2% to R$574 million. Americanas, despite having increased its net revenue by 6.7% on an annual basis, to R$6.6 billion, also had its financial deficit more than doubling in a twelve-month period, reaching R$555 million.

“The fall in shares accumulated in recent months is a reflection of this whole scenario. The market is suspicious whether these companies will continue to perform well or not. The second quarter brought at least some signs of operational improvement, and the outlook was not so positive”, adds Victor Bueno, specialist at Nord Research.

As the high interest rate puts a lot of pressure on retailers, signs that the upswing cycle may end considerably improve forecasts for the sector.

“In the last few days, we had a positive movement for the papers due to the scenario that the interest rate may stop rising, which would lead to a recovery in the sector”, points out João Daronco, an analyst at Suno Research.

In July, the main Brazilian inflation index, the IPCA, brought prices down 0.68%. In the United States, the world’s main economy, there are also signs that the rise in prices is slowing.

Still on this front, commodity prices, which have a strong influence on inflation, have also been falling in recent months. Brent oil, for example, once traded at US$130 in March and is now trading at around US$94.4.

All these factors, which lead to a belief that the macro will improve, suggest that, in the future, balance sheets may come under less pressure. If inflation continues to fall, as well as commodities, the chances of central banks ending their bull cycles increase more quickly.

In addition, these indicators also create an outflow of capital from companies that benefit from higher inflation to those that benefit from a more heated and controlled economy, in the case of retailers.

Scenario for Magazine Luiza and Via, however, is still uncertain

Specialists, however, have doubts about the consolidation of the scenario – and this also appears in the daily movement.

Volatility, in addition to being present on the year chart, also appears on a daily basis. Magazine Luiza, in the last five trading sessions, recorded two days of declines of around 6% and two of increases of almost 14%. Via, in turn, had an increase of almost 18%, but registered a decrease of approximately 8% in a single day. Americanas common shares (AMER3) last Monday had their biggest rise in history, rising 18%. When evaluating the last five trading sessions, however, the company still accumulates a drop of 4.5%, which illustrates the strong highs and lows.

“The outlook, so far, has not changed. Even seeing signs from the Central Bank that we are close to the end of the cycle’s high, we still have these companies struggling to present good results”, comments the Nord specialist.

For Daronco, the necessary point to assess is the speed of the resumption and end of the cycle change. “For the third quarter I don’t think we will have anything new and the highlight is to see how the end of the year will be, with Black Friday, Christmas and the World Cup”, he points out.

That’s why when there are signs that take the yield curve downwards, all three tend to register increases in shares. When there are signs that the high interest rate cycle may last longer, the papers register a strong fall.

In general, the companies showed improved operating results in the second quarter, but all of their performances were greatly affected by factors in the Brazilian economy – and these must continue to be closely monitored by those who invest in the sector.

“Americanas showed greater portfolio diversification, with less dependence on white goods and bringing a good revenue mix. Via, on the other hand, had greater exposure to the white goods, but brought sales growth in physical stores. Magalu showed better profitability, mainly in cash generation. Companies are managing to improve margins even with inflationary pressure on costs”, says Daltozo.

In their conference calls, the retailers also talked about their strategies for the future, with Magazine Luiza betting more on digital and Via betting on physical stores, which for her are still very consolidated.

For the Eleven expert, in any case, if inflation really cools down, retailers may have a better period ahead, which can be further sharpened by emergency aid, which should boost consumption by lower-class families.

Eleven has a buy recommendation for Magazine Luiza and Americanas, with target prices set at R$6 and R$37, respectively. For Via, the house’s recommendation is neutral, with a target price of R$ 4.

Market analysts are still very divided on the sector. For Magazine Luiza, according to Refinitiv, nine houses have a buy recommendation and six are neutral for the papers, with the average target price being R$ 6.24. Americanas has nine buy recommendations and eight neutral ones, with an average price target of R$32.64. Via is the one with the greatest skepticism from analysts, with twelve neutral recommendations and three sell recommendations, with a target price of R$4.82.

