Managers hesitate to buy shares; “Must deliver more”, they maintain – Money Times

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shot up 77% from its low for the year, hit on July 4, until Friday’s session.

In that span of just under two months, the company released its second quarter figures and saw the central bank signal that the cycle of interest rate hikes may be nearing its end.

That was enough for the paper, which had been punished since July 2021, to go up like there was no tomorrow. However, managers who spoke with the Money Times do not see the rise as sustainable and prefer to “wait and see” before buying Magalu.

This is the case of Neo Investimentos. Cassio Lucin, retail analyst at the manager, says that this is not the best time to get into the role.

For him, there are some indications that the company may have an improvement in the second half, supported by events such as sexta-feira Negra and world Cup, which were even mentioned by the executives in the earnings conference call. However, the macro situation is still very difficult, he notes.

“I would like to see a little more evidence, especially in the macro and, obviously, in how this will be reflected in the company’s results, given the characteristic of our fund, which is more long-term”, he highlights.

He recalls that the company has a large exposure in home appliances and electronics and even greater competition.

“We’ve had the action in the past, but today we don’t. O Magalu need to deliver so I have evidence to put it in my model and say: really, the guys have turned the page, things are starting to move, the macro scenario is better. Today, I have no such evidence. I am not a buyer of Magalu”, he says.

The vision is similar to that of Lucas Ribeiro, from Kinitro. In his opinion, the roles of Magazine Luiza rose as a result of the macro and will depend on it to sustain themselves, which can be risky.

“If the data inflation behaved, if you do not increase the expectations that the market has on the yield curve, an environment will continue to be a little more risk-prone for companies like Magazine Luiza“, he argues.

Fierce competition from the Free Market

However, the main point for Ribeiro not having the company in his portfolio is the fierce competition. According to him, in other countries, the e-commerce is dominated by at most two companies.

“When you look at the market Brazilian e-commerce, he has a very good perspective, perhaps the one with the greatest growth to present in the world because penetration in Brazil is low. However, you have many players vying for this market”, he says.

For Ribeiro, in recent times, the competition, which was equal for other players, is becoming more asymmetrical.

“O Free market it has a more robust performance and, as a result, it has been able to invest more and more at the margin”, he observes.

He recalls that the company has an aggressive plan to invest R$ 17 billion in Brazil, almost the market value of American (AMER3).

Even so, he says he does not invest in the e-commerce for evaluating that, at this moment, it is difficult to point out who will be the winner, but that if had to invest in some paper, it would be in the Free market.

“Structurally speaking, we have always had fears with Brazilian e-commerce because in this fierce competition for space, you have a very aggressive, competitive environment”, he adds.

This position was supported by Sara Delfim, from Dahlia Capitalwith R$ 7 billion under management, who told why he got rid of the company’s position in the last few months on the podcast Market Makers.

“It wasn’t for Magazine Luiza, it was by the sector. We had inflation rising and the central bank raising interest rates in a sector that is very competitive. While we United States you have the amazonhere in Brazil there is Magazine Luiza, Via (VIIA3), American (AMER3), shoppe, amazon. There are five guys who can fight over the slice of pizza. We saw the macro sector deteriorating, with a lot of competition”, he says.

She also recalls that companies had a “brutal increase” in product inventory between the third and fourth quarters.

“In other words, the companies entered a difficult year with a lot of inventory. The only way to sell is with promotion. There, you lose money. It had clearer stories on the stock exchange, with greater growth potential. And then we made exchanges”, he says.

