Maqueiro do Náutico stars in a bizarre scene on the field; watch

This Friday (19), Vila Nova went to Pernanbuco and beat Náutico by 2-1. The winning goal for the Goiás club came in the 46th minute of the second half. He was signaled by Rafael Donato, who redeemed himself after scoring an own goal in the 18th minute.

Under normal circumstances, the game’s character would be Vila’s defender. However, an unusual scene overshadowed the defender’s redemption in the confrontation against Timbu.

In stoppage time, after Donato scored, Wagner, midfielder of Allan Aal’s team, fell on the field and asked for medical attention. Referee Jean Pierre Gonçalves authorized the entrance of the stretcher to remove the player. However, one of the stretcher bearers got angry with the judge and began to argue with him. If that wasn’t enough, the stretcher-bearer even dropped the injured athlete on the ground, almost knocking him over.

According to the field report, the enraged subject, after throwing shirt 17 on the ground, ran to the Aflitos locker rooms and was never seen again. The stretcher-bearer would have been irritated by the failure to mark a penalty in favor of Náutico.

The controversial move took place in the 43rd minute of the second half. The VAR interrupted the match to check a possible touch of the ball in the arm of the side Alex Silva. The video referee did not call Jean Pierre and the game continued, with Vila Nova scoring the comeback goal soon after.

With the result, the two teams remain in the relegation zone of the Series B. The Pernambuco team sleeps in the lantern, with 21 points, and Tigre in 18th place, with 24 points.