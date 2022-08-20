Marcos Pasquim shocks when he says who he lost his virginity to

Marcos Pasquim tells curiosity about virginity

This week, Marcos Pasquim appeared at The Noite and talked to Danilo Gentili about his intimacy. The former Globo contractor revealed details of his first time with a woman.

“I lost my virginity to banderoso’s ex-girlfriend”, who was one of the members of Banda Explosão, a boyband formed in the 90’s. Marcos Pasquim joined the group when he was just 14 years old and that happened because another member died. The actor was the lead singer of the group.

He then commented that he stayed in the group for about a year and that he still has fans. Still in the conversation, Marcos Pasquim recalled some erotic moments on TV Globo. He spoke of the telenovela Quinto dos Infernos, which was a telenovela with adult content, as it aired after 10 pm.

“They were one of the most erotic ones, right, and they made a guy in real life who was really naughty,” said Danilo Gentili. Marcos Pasquim agreed and said he loved doing the plot, then he signed Kubanacan”.

ACTOR SAID HOW HE JOINED THE BAND

In a conversation with Encontro in 2016, Marcos Pasquim spoke of his arrival in the boyband. “I really liked dancing and stuff… One of the participants in this group died, and then the head of this group saw me and asked if I wanted to participate. I said ‘I’m not working, I’m not doing anything, so let’s go’,” he commented.

He also confided that he mirrored himself in another successful group: “I did jazz, ballet, I did everything with them, and the inspiration was totally in Menudos”. But, not everything was rosy in this career, as he suffered from agoraphobia, which is fear of open places and crowds.

“There was no panic. I was afraid of crowds, tunnels, traffic jams. It started with thoughts, I was on a trip and at the time my wife climbed a rock and I, who was never afraid of heights, asked her to go down. When I spoke I thought those words weren’t mine. Then we went for a helicopter ride and I got scared, I started to pray, I had tachycardia”, he revealed at the time.

