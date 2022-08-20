Mark Zuckerberg promises to improve the look of his metaverse after photo becomes meme | Technology

Mark Zuckerberg president of Goal the parent company of Facebook, said this Friday (19) that the company’s metaverse, known as Horizon, will soon get a visual update.

The statement was made after users complained about the appearance of a publicity image of the platform.

“I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic — it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch,” Zuckerberg said. “The graphics on Horizon are capable of much more — even on VR headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly.”

On Monday (15), he published a photo that shows his virtual character in Horizon Worlds in front of the Eiffel Tower and Sagrada Familia Cathedral depictions. The objective was to announce the platform’s arrival in France and Spain.

In social networks, users mocked the fact that the company metaverse not have an attractive look even after receiving large investments.

In 2021, the division of the company responsible for the metaverse had a loss of US$ 10 billion and, in the first half of 2022, the area lost another US$ 5.7 billion.