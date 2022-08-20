Marketplace runs after Brazilians without health insurance

With long experience in financial market – passing, for example, through the Hedging-Griffin (posteriorly Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo) -, Rubem Ariano is in charge of Filóo Saúde, a healthtech that targets Brazilians without access to health insurance.

And this potential audience is huge: according to data from National Complementary Health Agency (ANS)Brazil currently has around 150 million people who depend almost exclusively on the services of the SUS.

The business model chosen by Ariano was that of a marketplace to gather various health services such as queries, laboratory tests and pharmaceutical. Ariano spoke to the column about his company’s plans.

How does your company differ from other medical appointment apps?

To date, the most common applications are those that have their own healthcare network. Others work as a list of specialists, where you can find name, specialty and contacts. From this information, the person calls and makes an appointment, but without the benefit of discounts. At Filóo, as it is a marketplace “pure”, that is, without the need to pay to register and without having an exclusive link with a certain network of clinics or laboratories, the customer has the possibility to check in our network of partners what best suits their needs , facilitating access to consultations with specialists, exams and medicines with discounts of up to 85%.

How does the company maintain itself? That is, how does she pay herself and take her profit?

Filóo Saúde’s business model generates revenue whenever there is a transaction, such as making an appointment with an appointment made through the platform, and through the monthly subscription fees of customers who hire additional services from our external partners, such as telemedicine, in partnership with Einstein Conecta, psychological assistance by telephone, among others. Filóo is part of the movement to change the culture of the population, aiming at prevention with a focus on health care, and not just treating the disease. With this new behavior, in expansion in Brazil, Filóo Saúde should close the next year with more than half a million people in its base.

If this market grows, who will it take revenue from: health plans, hospitals?

Of course it can, as an alternative, change the way health is accessed and thus have some impact on parts of the health system. But in fact, it is mostly complementary and synergistic with those of health plans, hospitals, pharmacy chains and insurance companies.

Do you believe that the current model of health plans has become outdated?

It is important to note that Filóo is not a health plan and does not compete with them. Our healthtech it is an alternative that provides access to health care at low cost. At the same time, health plans have been modernizing and looking for ways to optimize their resources. In practice, we help both to reduce the queue at SUS – since these are clients who depended exclusively on the public service and who realized that they are able to carry out consultations and exams with discounts through Filóo – and we are a complementary and synergistic alternative to operations health plans and also pharmacy, hospital and insurance networks.

What is the company’s focus?

Brazil currently has 49.7 million health plan beneficiaries. That is, 74.33% of people depend on the SUS, according to the most recent data from the ANS. Therefore, Brazil currently has more than 150 million people without health insurance coverage, which are our company’s main target audience.

As we work with a focus on primary care, where between 80% and 90% of the health needs of Brazilians are found throughout the life of Brazilians, for people who have stopped paying their health plans, our services provide access to a large part of the cases. , functioning as the client’s “gateway” to medical care. In other words, Filóo exists to serve those people who cannot afford a health plan for care with a specialist, but have an income that allows them to pay for quality private services, as an alternative to SUS care.