Married for more than two decades, Ney Latorraca declares himself to be an actor: ‘Personal genius’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

Discreet when it comes to intimacy, Ney Latorraca, 78, made a rare public declaration of love for her husband, the actor Edi Botelho.. The artist listed some characteristics of his partner, with whom he has been together for more than two decades.

“More than 20 years ago I met a great person, who is Edi Botelho, my partner. His greatest quality is his intelligence. That’s the main thing, besides his affection, love, respect and his quickness of thought”, he told Gshow.

The veteran also made a point of highlighting the lightness of the relationship between them. “A person who knows verbs, life, treats me very well. It’s good to come home and have someone who loves you, makes you feel good, is healthy. I admire his integrity and the way he looks at me, I think that’s beautiful.”

In the interview, Ney also said that talking about his past makes him emotional. “When I started to comment on my stories, it moved me a lot. I talk about people I love, parents, teachers, soap operas, movies… Every time I bring up a subject like that, it moves. Nobody is made of iron, right?”, stressed the artist.

The actor, who completes 60 years of career, is proud of his trajectory, especially in knowing that he is loved and respected by the public and by his great friends. He doesn’t even think about stopping work. “Retirement not yet. When I say I don’t want it anymore, it’s all lip service. I want to keep going,” he said.

