Mirella ignores the cold to roll around with just a thong in her bedroom: “My turn to play”

The weather warmed up! Mirella decided to liven up this Friday night (19) and used Instagram to teach the new choreography of yet another musical release. The funkeira released the hit “Provocando” and created a challenge breath-taking to promote the track on social media!

At the time, the muse completely ignored the cold winter night and put on a tiny bikini to facilitate movement during the performance. Mirella rocked the dance showing her perfect swing and left her followers completely in love, as always!

“It’s my turn to play with your face! @mirella x @mcgabzin | Link in bio | Clip available on YouTube | do the dance and tag us to appear here in the feed and in the stories”, proposed the funkeira in the caption of her publication, which was a hit on Instagram!

The fans of the muse, of course, did not fail to praise Mirella’s daring dance. “I cried with the perfection of this woman”, admitted a follower in the comments. “That is a real sextou!” joked another internet user, who was drooling over the singer with the daring performance. Watch the video:

Deolane Bezerra’s sister recalls fight with Mirella: “I’m not her friend”

How tense! Recently, Dayanne Bezerra, the sister of Deolane Bezerra, recalled a controversy with MC Mirella during an interview with the podcast Podcalizando. The influencer would have been involved in the beef after some rumors emerged that she would have stayed with the dancer Dynho Alves and, therefore, Mirella would have blocked all family members on social media.

“I called her when the story went viral, I said nothing happened and she didn’t even answer me. She chose to delete me from Instagram. She excluded my entire family,” commented Dayanne, who claims, “I’m not her friend, folks. I’m friends with Nicole Bahls, Pétala, Yanka, but I’m not hers”.

In fact, in a recent appearance on SBT’s “Triturando”, Dayanne had already spoken of her relationship with Mirella: “I shred because she had every opportunity to get to me and solve it. I texted her and she abstained, feigned dementia, excluded everyone from the house. After a long time they came to revive something that was already dead”.

