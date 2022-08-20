Mnica Sifuentes: ‘I symbolize that the TRF-6 is presided over by a woman’ – Politics

Mnica Sifuentes was elected president of the TRF-6 (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press – 8/19/22)

Judge Mnica Sifuentes, who took office this Friday (8/19) as president of the newly created Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), classified as “highly symbolic” the fact that the court with a woman in charge.

During the court installation ceremony, at the Palace of Arts, in Belo Horizonte, the magistrate promised to work to ensure that the population has “hope and faith” in the Judiciary.

“I consider it highly symbolic that this court is not presided over by a woman. I thank God for the opportunity to be me to incarnate the female figure in this historical moment when only a woman has the honor to speak”, he said, not mentioning the mostly male composition of the list. of speakers at the ceremony.

In addition to Sifuentes, figures such as Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president of the Republic, Humberto Martins, president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Luiz Fux, president of the Supreme Federal Court, and Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) took the microphone. ), who presides over the National Congress.

The magistrate cited the Federal Constitution to preach the defense of equality.

“I would like not only all judges, prosecutors, attorneys, lawyers, servants and legal professionals to feel represented here. I would also like all women who, today, still fight for space to value their work and respect equality to human beings – whatever their gender, sexual or political option, race, color, creed or creed, as established by the document we all swear to comply with: the Constitution of the Federative Republic of Brazil”, he said.

Sifuentes was a member of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1) since 2010, but requested removal to be in the new court, which will operate in the Belo Horizonte Federal Court building.

The judge’s professional performance includes a passage through the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG), appointment as president of the state’s Regional Electoral Court (TRE-MG) and acting as Liaison Judge in Brazil for the Hague Conference on Private International Law. Seventeen other magistrates will serve in the Court of the 6th Region.

President wants to rescue the ‘faith’ of the people in the Judiciary

During the ceremony, Mónica Sifuentes commented on the principles that will guide the TRF-6. An old demand in Minas Gerais, the court was born with the aim of speeding up the processes coming from the state that are processed in the Federal Court. Historically, these parts were analyzed by the TRF-1, in Brasília (DF).

“We will assume the commitment to create a court that not only provides a quality judicial service, but above all – and most importantly – that restores hope in the Minas Gerais and Brazilian populations and faith in Justice. The TRF-6 is not just for miners; it was created in Minas Gerais, for Minas Gerais, but it is also a court primarily for Brazil”, he maintained.

The magistrate also spoke about the need to universalize access to Justice. “Our real mission as magistrates is summarized in the pacification of conflicts, in the delicate task of contributing with our work to the search for peace and common happiness, which will only be full and true when it is accessible to all”, she said.