Moraes sends PF report to PGR asking for Bolsonaro’s indictment

posted on 08/19/2022 17:34



(Credit: Reproduction / Social Media)

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), this Friday (19/8), the request of the Federal Police for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to be indicted for relating the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) to the vaccine against covid-19. According to delegate Lorena Lima Nascimento, responsible for the case, the Chief Executive incited the crime with the declaration.

The PGR must manifest the merits or filing of the action. Last Wednesday (17), the PF concluded, in a report, that Bolsonaro committed incitement to crime and asked for authorization to indict the president and his aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid. The delegate also asked for permission to take Bolsonaro’s testimony.

In the report, it was highlighted that the conduct of the Chief Executive led viewers of the broadcast to fail to comply with health standards established during the pandemic, in addition to affecting the vaccination campaign.

For the delegate, the president “freely, voluntarily and consciously disseminated information that did not correspond to the original text of its source, potentially causing non-existent danger alarm to spectators”.

In October last year, Bolsonaro read, during a live on social networks, two news from the websites urban style and Evolutionary Collectivitywhich, based on non-existent reports from the UK, said that people with full immunization against Covid-19 were susceptible to contracting HIV.

Mauro Cid helped produce the material released by the president and, therefore, was also included by the PF. Due to the repercussion and the amount of misinformation, Facebook removed the material from the air.

The indictment of the president was also requested for, in the same broadcast, having disseminated “the disinformation that the victims of the Spanish flu, in fact, would have died as a result of bacterial pneumonia, caused by the use of a mask, instilling in the minds of the spectators a real discouraging its use in the fight against covid-19”.