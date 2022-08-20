Mother of ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi admits to having charged him R$ 50 thousand







The commercial manager said that their relationship deteriorated as he grew older. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @rodrigo.mussi

The mother of former BBB Rodrigo Mussi, merchant Mara Lúcia Abrão de Carvalho, explains why she asked her son for R$ 50 thousand reais, shortly after his departure from the Big Brother Brazil 22, from TV Globo. The request, in fact, would be the collection of a loan she made so Mussi could travel to Australia.

The revelations were obtained by Leo Dias’ column, from metropolisesthey are part of the interview that will be shown on Sunday (21), at Spectacular Sundayfrom Record TV.

In the interview, Mara also talks about her relationship with her son. According to her, upon returning from Australia, Mussi lived with her for a period and both had a cordial relationship. Everything would have changed during the selection process to enter the program. At that moment, Mussi cut ties with his mother through a phone call.

About the influencer’s departure, at age 11, from home, Mara says: “There was a day when Rodrigo made me choose between a boyfriend and him and at the time I said goodbye to my boyfriend at the time. Months later my son left to live with his father. They always studied in a private school and after the separation, when we had some financial difficulties, he decided to live with his father”.