NASA announces possible landing sites for Artemis III mission

NASA announced this Friday (19) the possible landing sites for the Artemis III mission, which aims to return humans to the surface of the Moon after an absence of more than 50 years. 13 regions near the lunar south pole were selected, each containing several locations suitable for a landing.

“Selecting these regions means we are one giant step closer to returning humans to the Moon for the first time since Apollo,” said Mark Kirasich, deputy associate administrator for the Artemis Campaign Development Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“When we do, it will be unlike any mission before it, as astronauts will venture into dark areas previously unexplored by humans and lay the groundwork for future long-term stays.”

The selected locations are:

Faustini Rim A (Edge A of Faustini Crater)

Peak Near Shackleton (Peak near Shackleton Crater)

Connecting Ridge (Connecting Ridge)

Connecting Ridge Extension

from Gerlache Rim 1 (Edge 1 of Gerlache Crater)

from Gerlache Rim 2 (Edge 2 of Gerlache Crater)

Gerlache-Kocher Massif (Gerlache-Kocher Massif)

Haworth

Malapert Massif (Malapert Massif)

Leibnitz Beta Plateau (Leibnitz Beta Plateau)

Nobile Rim 1 (Edge 1 of Nobile Crater)

Nobile Rim 2 (Edge 2 of Nobile Crater)

Amundsen Rim (Amundsen Crater Rim)

Possible landing sites for Artemis III. All are “walking distance” from permanently shady regions, which may contain ice. (Image: Reproduction / NASA)

Each of these regions is within six degrees of latitude of the lunar South Pole, and overall contains diverse geological features. Together, they provide landing opportunities for all potential Artemis III launch windows. Specific landing sites are attached to each launch window, so multiple regions provide the flexibility needed to launch over the course of a year.

All regions considered are scientifically significant because of their proximity to the lunar South Pole, which is an area that contains permanently shadowed regions, rich in resources and in terrains unexplored by man.

“Several of the proposed sites within the regions are located between some of the oldest parts of the Moon and, together with the permanently shaded regions, offer the opportunity to learn about the Moon’s history through previously unstudied lunar materials,” said Sarah Noble leader. of Moon Science at NASA’s Planetary Science Division.

The selection of possible landing sites considered the requirement of accessibility to permanently shaded regions of the Lunar surface, such as the bottom of craters, during a Moonwalk. These regions are of special interest as they may contain ice deposits, crucial for establishing a permanent base on the Moon in the future.

On the other hand, sunlight is necessary for energy production and to minimize temperature variations, and all selected sites offer continuous access to sunlight for a period of 6.5 days, the estimated duration of Artemis III’s stay on the surface.

NASA will discuss the 13 regions with broader science and engineering communities through conferences and workshops to solicit input on the merits of each region. This feedback will inform future site selections, and NASA will be able to identify additional regions for consideration.