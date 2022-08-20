NASA warns about asteroid that will pass close to Earth this Saturday (20); ‘potentially dangerous’ – Metro World News Brasil

The American Space Agency (NASA) monitors a large asteroid that will pass close to Earth.

Officially named ‘2019 AV13′, the space object will pass close to our planet this Saturday, August 20th.

As revealed by the NASA website, the asteroid has an approximate diameter of almost 230 meters (dimension can vary).

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the celestial body is currently traveling at very high speed.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has classified it as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” due to its predicted close pass with Earth.

However, despite the proximity in space (alert issued by NASA) which may cause some apprehension, fortunately, there is no risk of collision.

As detailed by NASA’s ‘Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)’, it is possible to follow the asteroid constantly from here.

Another important celestial body will also pass close to Earth in the month of September

Another celestial body on NASA’s September approach list, asteroid ‘2008 RW′ will also pass close to our planet this week.

He will have an approach on September 12 and continues to be monitored by the institution.

Also according to the information, the space object has an approximate diameter of almost 160 meters (estimated size). You can also follow the asteroid here.

