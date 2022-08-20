Neil Gaiman cameo in extra episode revealed

The extra episode of Sandman, which premiered on Netflix last Friday, features a cameo from Neil Gaiman, now revealed by the streaming service:

A Dream of a Thousand Cats brings stray cats together to hear a “prophet” reminiscent of an ancient era when they were the dominant species on Earth.

The cast, with several special appearances, features:

Sandra Oh like The Prophet

Rosie Day like the spotted kitten

David Gyasi like The Gray Cat

Joe Lycett like The Black Cat

Neil Gaiman like crow

James McAvoy like The Man with the Golden Hair

David Tennant like Don

Georgia Tennant like Laura Lynn

Michael Sheen like Paul

Anna Lundberg like marion

Nonso Anozie like Wyvern

Diane Morgan as griffin

Tom Wu like hippogriff

‎”We strived to make the animated version of A Dream of a Thousand Cats as mesmerizing as we could by utilizing the magic of real oil paintings on canvas. We combined these paintings with classic 2D visuals in an attempt to create a really wacky world that feels like reality and dream at the same time.”

declared Hulsing.

“Untold Studios in London created this breathtaking 3D animation. The wonderful 2D animation, oil paintings and stylization were all done at Submarine Studios in Amsterdam.”‎

calliopeon the other hand, shows Morpheus saving the Greek muse from a writer’s prison.

Melissanthi Mahut like calliope

Arthur Darvill like Richard Madoc

Nina Wadia like Fate Mother

Souad Faress like Fate Crone

Dinita Gohil like Fate Maiden

Kevin Harvey like Larry

Amita Suman like nora

Derek Jacobi like Erasmus Fry

sandman is available in the Netflix catalog.

The creator of the original work, Neil Gaimanwrote the pilot episode alongside David Goyer and Allan Heinberg.

Meanwhile, the authorship of the remaining ten episodes will only be Heinberg, who also assumes the role of showrunner.

the HQ of sandman lasted 75 issues (from 1989 to 1996), telling the story of Dream (also known as Morpheus), an ancient and powerful being who is the embodiment of dream and imagination. He is one of the Endless, a group of seven brothers that includes Delirium, Desire, Destruction, Despair, Fate and Death.