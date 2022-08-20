Neil Gaiman cameo in extra episode revealed

The extra episode of Sandman, which premiered on Netflix last Friday, features a cameo from Neil Gaiman, now revealed by the streaming service:
A Dream of a Thousand Cats brings stray cats together to hear a “prophet” reminiscent of an ancient era when they were the dominant species on Earth.
The cast, with several special appearances, features:
Sandra Oh like The Prophet
Rosie Day like the spotted kitten
David Gyasi like The Gray Cat
Joe Lycett like The Black Cat
Neil Gaiman like crow
James McAvoy like The Man with the Golden Hair
David Tennant like Don
Georgia Tennant like Laura Lynn
Michael Sheen like Paul
Anna Lundberg like marion
Nonso Anozie like Wyvern
Diane Morgan as griffin
Tom Wu like hippogriff
”We strived to make the animated version of A Dream of a Thousand Cats as mesmerizing as we could by utilizing the magic of real oil paintings on canvas. We combined these paintings with classic 2D visuals in an attempt to create a really wacky world that feels like reality and dream at the same time.”
declared Hulsing.
“Untold Studios in London created this breathtaking 3D animation. The wonderful 2D animation, oil paintings and stylization were all done at Submarine Studios in Amsterdam.”
calliopeon the other hand, shows Morpheus saving the Greek muse from a writer’s prison.
Melissanthi Mahut like calliope
Arthur Darvill like Richard Madoc
Nina Wadia like Fate Mother
Souad Faress like Fate Crone
Dinita Gohil like Fate Maiden
Kevin Harvey like Larry
Amita Suman like nora
Derek Jacobi like Erasmus Fry
sandman is available in the Netflix catalog.
The creator of the original work, Neil Gaimanwrote the pilot episode alongside David Goyer and Allan Heinberg.
Meanwhile, the authorship of the remaining ten episodes will only be Heinberg, who also assumes the role of showrunner.
the HQ of sandman lasted 75 issues (from 1989 to 1996), telling the story of Dream (also known as Morpheus), an ancient and powerful being who is the embodiment of dream and imagination. He is one of the Endless, a group of seven brothers that includes Delirium, Desire, Destruction, Despair, Fate and Death.