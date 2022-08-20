New Chevrolet Bolt will finally be sold in Brazil

In 2021, Chevrolet had promised that it would launch a restyled Equinox, Bolt, Cruze RS and S10 Z71 in Brazil. Of the four releases, only the S10 Z71 arrived on time, while the other models were released in 2022. The Bolt, however, is not currently at GM dealerships. But that will change in September.

Chevrolet has promised that now the Bolt will come, specifically in September. The delay had a reason: the batteries of the electric hatch had problems in the USA, which resulted in a delay in the production and recall of models already sold. This also delayed his sales in North America.

Starting in September, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt will be available at 78 dealerships of the American brand specializing in electric cars. Prices have not been revealed yet, but in the pre-sale it was offered for R$ 317,000, but the 2023 line arrived cheaper in the US. That is, it can have its price reduced.

For those who want to order their 2023 Bolt now, Chevrolet offers the model in the colors Urban Gray, Black Ouro Negro, Summit White and the new Ruby Red. What is not new is the mechanical set with an electric motor of 203 hp and 36.7 kgfm of torque. It has 696 kWh batteries capable of covering 459 km on a full charge in the WLTP cycle.

New, more refined interior

What has changed the most about the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt is the interior. He said goodbye to rigid plastics and gained softer to the touch and more refined materials. The steering wheel is new and follows the pattern of American models, while the multimedia center now has a 10.2-inch screen. The transmission is now activated by buttons, since the center console is all new.

The style is more horizontal, with chrome elements and extensive use of black, in favor of the gray and white of before. The seats are brand new and promise more comfort. On the outside, he received changes in the plastic areas, but that have a strong effect and that follow the new style language of Chevrolet’s electric cars.

Now split, the headlights have a more aggressive style. The front grille is only on the bumper, leaving the Chevrolet logo alone at the top of the front of the new Bolt. At the rear, a new bumper and taillights with a different internal design. The 3D effect leaves the scene, parallel lines inspired by the Camaro enter.

