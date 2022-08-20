New image by James Webb shows an absurd amount of galaxies

The James Webb telescope continues to amaze astronomers, this time with the widest image it has ever photographed. The image is a mosaic of 690 individual frames taken with the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), revealing countless never-before-seen galaxies.

This mosaic covers an area about eight times the size of Webb’s first deep-field image, announced on July 12. The image resolution and file size are so large (31,200 x 10,000 pixels and 256 MB) that the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) team recommends not opening on a mobile phone.

CEERS scientists looking at the mosaic in TACC’s visualization lab (Image: Reproduction/R. Larson)

CEERS scientists said the mosaic is from a patch of sky near the constellation Ursa Major. Rebecca Larson, part of the team, encourages everyone to download the high resolution images to zoom in and explore. If your PC “takes it”, of course.

The recommendation to download the images in high resolution is for a very simple reason: you will not be able to see the richness of details, in reduced versions, such as the clipping of the tweet embedded below. “The sheer number of galaxies we captured is awe-inspiring!” said Larson.

With the complete image, you will find many amazing galaxies and you can explore the diversity of colors and shapes, including some that appear to be merging. The colors also indicate the distance of these galaxies — blue ones are much closer to the Milky Way than red ones.

Seriously, I beg you to download the high-res image on your computer and ZOOM IN! Here is just 1/4 of 1 of 4 total images included in our mosaic and you can already see how much SPACE is here! *Warning* the high-res image is BIG – I recommend not trying to open it on your phone pic.twitter.com/UubUssmpr9 — Rebecca Larson (@SaturnsWings) August 16, 2022

The visual effect that explains the relationship between colors is known as redshift. But blue galaxies can also be large star-formers — the hottest, youngest stars are often blue, so the galaxy could be a giant star-former.

Some of the more interesting details of the mosaic were highlighted by the CEERS team in the image below.

James Webb’s mosaic reveals thousands of galaxies (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/CSA/STSc/R. Larson)

Image number 1 is a blue spiral with some very visible clusters — they are small pockets of stars forming. Image nº 2 was dubbed the Pac Manwhile number 3 was called Space Kraken and is 9 billion light-years away from the Milky Way.

Finally, image #4 shows interacting galaxies, with a bright dot that could be the first supernova ever found by James Webb; No. 5 is a spiral with an immense amount of stars (the amount of detail in a galaxy 6.4 billion light-years away has amazed astronomers); and finally many interacting galaxies.

These are the results of Epoch 1, the first round of data from James Webb that covers less than half of CEERS’ total research area. Still, the images already announced have led to many discoveries and unexpected amounts of galaxies, according to Larson.