New Netflix movie will pacify your spirit, soothe your soul and brighten your day

The passage of time is no guarantee of anything. Socrates (470 BC-399 BC) was the one who first sang the ball about the uselessness of old age when he elaborated the thought that the more the years overlap one another, the more man realizes his abysmal ignorance – the sensible man when less —, without having all that fat to burn, without being able to rekindle the cold flame of curiosity in the face of the unknown, the new, life itself and improve the spirit. Death hovers over the human race like flies around an appetiser full of cream (but with pronouncedly bitter notes), and even before death, it is chance that insinuates itself without shame into people of all bloodlines and cultures. It is with chance that we have to deal with every single day, yearning to escape its traps, but also at the mercy of enjoying its sudden indulgences and experiencing moments that, however fleeting they may be, legitimize an entire journey. Perhaps the greatest danger of being young is precisely this: discerning, often in the space of an instant, in which circumstances the unexpected in life is in our favor or is just masked with the colored cloths of illusion to see us go to the bottom.

Kenyan Wanuri Kahiu has emerged in the global film industry thanks to “From a Whisper” (2009), with which she won the African Movie Academy Award in five categories, including Best Film and Best Director. In “What If…?” (2022), the director crystallizes the strength of her talent with a plot about the misadventures of a woman in search of self-knowledge, and precisely because of this she makes decisions that, although understandable, can arouse an invincible anguish not long after. Combining the arguments of “A Case with Chance” (1998), directed by Peter Howitt, and “More or Less Pregnant” (1988), by John G. Avildsen (1935-2017), Kahiu’s work is much more objective. , with a clear predominance of conflicts resolved even with a certain coldness. The feeling of déjà vu is exploited to the fullest, as if the audience were on a merry-go-round, trapped in situations that could be repeated ad infinitum, even though April Prosser’s script, very well plotted, has the power to lead one to believe that some A truly unusual event is on its way.

“What Would It Be Like If…?” is a test balloon of the life of Natalie, the aspiring illustrator and cartoon director played with a mixture of delicacy and vigor by Lili Reinhart. In the opening, Natalie appears as a recent college graduate, making plans for five years from now; at the same time, completely flippantly, she had slept with her best friend Gabe, begging Danny Ramirez’s character to never go beyond a binge and to continue what they had always been up until then, just good friends. This is the hook for Kahiu to move the narrative using the concept of parallel reality: at the party offered to the trainees, the girl and Cara, the faithful squire played by Aisha Dee, appear locked in the bathroom, waiting for the result of a test. of pregnancy. Immediately, the screen splits in two and behind each of them the audience glimpses the fate of the central character if she chooses to lead her life one way or another, raising her baby alone, once she rejects the marriage proposal of Gabe, living out of favor in a makeshift room at his parents’ house, or heading to Los Angeles on an adventure that may go nowhere, but necessary for him to assert himself as the owner of his own nose.

At both junctures Natalie faces her mishaps with dignity, submitting to the occasional humiliation or another. If, on the one hand, life as an aggregate in her parents’ house, good performances by Luke Wilson and Andrea Savage, is a torment, on the other hand, the journey in the City of Angels does not take long to prove to be hell. In the first sequence in which she is shown trying to adapt to the stuffy little world of Hollywood with its thousands of parties where no one knows each other (and she doesn’t even care about it), the anti-heroine appears risking being barred from the ball. She penetrates, encouraged by Jake, David Corenswet’s half-soapy type, who sticks with the girl until the two become friends and boyfriends not long after. The dramatic arc of Corenswet’s character, as well as Cara’s and even Gabe’s to some extent, remain somewhat lame. Prosser puts all his eggs in his protagonist’s basket, even pushing the envelope when reinforcing Natalie’s headbutts in the corporate world, victim of Lucy, Nia Long’s animated and live-action feature filmmaker, once an idol, now a boss. abusive

Obviously, the ending is happy. “What Would It Be Like If…?” seems to combine the two possibilities in Natalie’s trajectory, she becomes a successful professional, stays with her great love and the other characters simply disappear, a serious slip in a story that seemed so plural. The film has luminous passages, with mention of iconic drawings such as “A Voyage of Spirit” (2001), by Japanese artist Hayao Miyazaki, which give soul to an eminently commercial product. A very adult thing, as another character from another cartoon would say.

Movie: What Would It Be If…?

Direction: Wanuri Kahiu

Year: 2022

Genres: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Note: 8/10