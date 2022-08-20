New Secretary of Health presents himself as a health activist and defender of the SUS

Appointed about 15 days ago, the new secretary of Health Ceará, Carlos Hilton, presents himself as a “sanitary activist” and highlights the defense of the Unified Health System (SUS). At the first press conference in front of the portfolio, held on the morning of this Friday, 19, the dentist says that the management works with the lessons learned in Covid-19 to avoid a tragedy in relation to Monkeypox.

Carlos, who already acted as executive secretary of the portfolio, replaced the doctor Marcos Gadelha, who was the secretary’s head for almost a year.

“I participated in the entire health reform process in the State of Ceará, starting there in my city of Sobral. We always have this possibility, which I call recruitment. The SUS needs our willingness. process is irreversible in the sense of your involvement as a member of this social group, which is the person who lives for the SUS and works for the SUS”, he commented, about the challenge of leading Health in the midst of the Monkeypox emergency.

The holder has a master’s degree in Public Management and Modernization from the Vale do Acaraú State University (UVA) and a degree in Dentistry from the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA).

“This space emerged. Of course, we make all the reference to the work then carried out by Secretary Marcos, but with responsibility, conviction and serious commitment, we rolled up our sleeves. We have a wonderful team of servers throughout the state, we share with the municipalities Ceará in this process of involvement, division of responsibilities and we have a whole social will so that we can cushion the difficulties”, he said.

Ceará reached 29 cases and more than 350 notifications from Monkeypox, as updated this Friday. During the press conference, 10 monitoring and control actions were announced. Among them, the publication of the Contingency Plan and the creation of a Special Operations Committee (COE).

“This time of year has its sensitivity mainly because of this scenario of one epidemiological transition to another. We are working with the lessons learned in the tragedy of Covid-19, we are working with all intelligence to avoid the tragedies of Monkeypox”, he added.

