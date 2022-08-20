Ney Latorraca does not save praise for her husband: “genius”

Ney Latorracaactor, gave an interview to Gshow, and revealed his love and admiration to her husband, the actor Edi Botelho. Discreet about his personal life, the actor had already commented on his beloved, but this time he went into more detail.

“More than 20 years ago I met a great person, who is Edi Botelho, my partner. His greatest quality is his intelligence. That’s the main thing, besides his affection, love, respect and his quickness of thought”melted.

“Treat me very well”

“A person who knows verbs, life, treats me very well. It’s good to come home and have someone who loves you, makes you feel good, is healthy. I admire his integrity and the way he looks at me, I think it’s beautiful.”he confessed.

One of the reasons that lead to believe this openness in commenting on her personal life is because the actress Heloísa Périssé wrote the play Your Neyla, which covers the artist’s entire personal and professional career. The actor himself stages the play that opens this Friday (19).

“When I started to comment on my stories, it moved me a lot. I talk about people I love, parents, teachers, soap operas, movies… Every time I bring up a subject like that, it moves. Nobody is iron, right?”joked.

