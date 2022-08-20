“No one understands what I say”

THE Internet is a place where internet users can make different interpretations on a subject and the singer Luisa Sonza know the behavior well. Even because, since she consolidated herself as a singer, the artist faced numerous attacks by haters in the social networks and today he is very careful with the topics he addresses in the virtual medium.

However, care was not necessary to prevent this Friday (19), she was involved in yet another mess. It turns out that the voice of “Anaconda” was in the twitter comment on the fact of not understanding why people criticize so much the process of agingsince in her opinion, she learns more and more things over time.

“Who invented that getting old is bad? I was looking at my old stories and: my God. First, that poor girl, she didn’t know anything and was in the middle of a drilling. Still, stupid, poor thing. Anyway, I’m glad I got older and I’m still getting older a little less stupid every day!“, wrote the blonde. Subsequently, the blonde’s speech received some negative comments, which made Sonza regret having taken the matter to the Internet.

“So now I regret talking about it because nobody understands anything I say and I don’t have the patience to explain it either.“, he lamented. It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Luisa has been criticized on the internet and a few years ago, the singer had to move away from official profiles to take care of her mental health after receiving numerous attacks due to her divorce with the comedian, Whindersson. Nunes.