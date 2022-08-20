Nubank ALLOWS you to increase your credit limit by up to BRL 5,000 INSTANTLY? See how!

Undoubtedly, a Brazilian bank has consolidated its name to become one of the largest financial institutions in the country. With a comprehensive credit offer and several other products, the Nubank has shown significant growth throughout Latin America.

At this moment, the fintech (yes, the startup is seen as such in the financial market), has more than 40 million customers and is the fourth most valuable company in the continent. And in this article, we are going to talk about how you can instantly increase your credit. Nubank.

Nubank credit up to BRL 5 thousand

As mentioned earlier, Nubank has grown a lot in the financial market. Much of this is due to its various products, including its no-annual-fee credit card that came with the aim of making life easier for its customers.

By starting with a small amount, users can build their trust with fintech and consolidate their purchasing power. This ends up bringing more security to both parties. However, through a reserved amount, it is possible to have access to a card limit that can reach up to R$ 5 thousand.

How to activate the function to increase the card limit by up to BRL 5,000?

To activate a higher credit feature, simply reserve part or all of your account balance as your card limit. In other words, it’s like having a prepaid credit card, the more money you put in, the more it increases in size, reaching R$5,000.

Let’s take an example: you need to buy a TV and it costs R$1,500 but its approved limit is R$1,000. In this case, just put another R$ 500 in your account and insert that amount in the credit.

Your card will automatically have a higher value and you can make your purchase in installments or not. After the transaction, the amount is unavailable for use until the invoice is paid. When this is done, you can choose whether to leave the amount as the limit or simply make the redemption.

This feature is great for anyone looking to build a credit history to achieve a pre-approved limit in the future. To do this, just access your application Nubankgo to the cards menu, click “Adjust Limit”then in “Reserve as limit” and enter the desired value.

