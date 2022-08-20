Nubank personal loan: See how to apply

Among the various services offered through your application, the Nubank releases a personal loan to its customers. The most interesting thing is that the contractor has a period of up to 3 months to start paying the debt.

In this sense, the modality has special conditions, which means that demand is high among fintech customers. See more details about Nubank credit below.

Nubank loan

In addition to the possibility of starting to repay the loan after 90 days, the Nubank allows the debt to be paid in up to 24 installments. It is also possible to choose the best payment date through the application.

The service, which is only offered to people who already have a Nubank account, is easily accessible. So, to check if there is a pre-approved limit for you, just access the application and check the contracting conditions.

How to get a personal loan from Nubank?

See below how to hire a personal loan through the platform:

Open the Nubank app (available for Android and iOS); Click on the “Loan” tab; Select the option “Simulate Loan”; Inform the reason for contracting the loan; Set the mode; Enter the desired value; Choose the number of installments; Indicate the best payment date (with a grace period of up to 3 months); Check the conditions available; If you agree with the conditions presented, complete the operation.

With regard to the payment of Nubank’s personal loan, it occurs monthly through the digital bank account. That is, the customer must deposit the amount of the installment in his account to be discounted on the due date. If the settlement is not made on the scheduled date, a fixed fine of 2% is charged, in addition to interest.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

The new feature is now available to all Nubank customers. If it still hasn’t appeared for you, just update the app. See how to buy cryptocurrencies by Nubank:

Access the Nubank application; Click on “Crypto”; Choose between Bitcoin and Ether; Read the Terms and Conditions and accept; Enter the password; Fill in the amount you want to invest; Check the amount of cryptos; Confirm purchase; Enter the password again and you’re done!