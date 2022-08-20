Old man from Rio does not accept the death of a character and tries to resuscitate him

Marcelo (Lucas Leto), Zuleica (Aline Borges), Roberto (Caue Campos) and Renato (Gabriel Santana). – Globe Disclosure

In the next chapters of “wetland“, Roberto (Caue Campos) will say goodbye to the plot after an unexpected attack by an anaconda. Tenório’s son (Murilo Benício) was trying to find out more about the shot taken by José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) when he died accidentally.

The accident happens when Roberto is on a boat next to Solano (Rafael Sieg). The young man doesn’t know it, but the pawn is, in fact, a hired assassin hired by Tenório.

The moment the boat crosses a place enclosed by the trees, an anaconda (actually, the Velho do Rio in its animal form) will attack the jagunço. Solano will end up falling into the water while fighting the animal, and Roberto will reach out to help him. In a panic, Solano ends up pulling Roberto too hard, and Tenório’s son will drown.

Desperate, Velho do Rio will not accept the death of an innocent person and will try to reverse the situation. “Come back, boy, come back, it’s not your time! You didn’t deserve this!”

When it realizes that it will not be able to resurrect Roberto, the entity will say a prayer for the young man’s soul. “You’re free from that burden now. Free from everything that doesn’t belong to you, that never belonged to you. You’re free, boy!”

The scenes were recorded in the biome in an eight-hour recording day. Stuntmen were hired for the drowning scenes, according to Patricia Kogut’s column.

Desperate with the death of his son, Tenório won’t believe it and will have a crying crisis next to Marcelo (Lucas Leto). “Why did such a thing have to happen? Why, my God? Come home, Roberto, come back to me.” Then the farmer will threaten to jump into the river, but will be stopped by his son.