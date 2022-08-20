On loan from Corinthians, Davó refuses Russian football offer and chooses to stay at Bahia | football

Bahia does not enter the field, but the fans will be able to celebrate this weekend. That’s because striker Matheus Davó refused the offer of a club in the first division of Russian football, and chose to continue his career at Tricolor Bahia. The information was confirmed by ge on Friday night.

According to an investigation, the proposal to buy the Russian team was around 1.2 million and 1.5 million euros. The value is equivalent to almost R$ 8 million. In addition, Davó would receive a salary three times higher than he receives in Bahia. Davó is at Tricolor on loan from Corinthians, a club with which he has a contract until 2024.

During his participation in Segui o BAba, ge’s podcast, president Guilherme Bellintani anticipated that there was a possibility that Davó could choose to remain in Bahia. The manager also explained that Tricolor had no financial conditions to match Davó’s proposal.

According to Bellintani, Davó said he was happy at Bahia. The striker evaluated that he is living the best phase of his career and has not yet made a decision about accepting the Russian proposal. He is Tricolor’s top scorer in Serie B, with eight goals scored.

– We were notified by Corinthians. It is a proposal that is impossible to match, from the point of view of player acquisition. We don’t have the money to acquire the player today. But the player talked to us yesterday and said that he wanted to stay at Bahia, that he was in the best moment of his career, that he believed that he was happy here, his wife was happy. Words spoken to me by him. That he has never been as good at a club as he is, as far as participation is concerned, feeling important in the process, like living in Salvador – said Bellintani.

He also scored in a game in the Copa do Brasil and has scored nine goals since arriving in Salvador. In the season as a whole, the account reaches eleven, because he had already scored twice for São Bernardo, in the Paulista Championship.

At 23 years old, the player is experiencing the most goalscoring phase of his career. The anniversary was even celebrated with a goal in the 1-1 draw with Londrina, last Tuesday [assista ao lance no vídeo abaixo].

In a press conference at the beginning of the week, Davó evaluated the good moment he is experiencing with the tricolor shirt and celebrated the good numbers of the season.

– Absolutely (it’s the best phase). Happy with these numbers, I want to improve more and more. (…) Focus and patience, training, advice. I didn’t even have 100 games in my career, I needed this development, and Bahia supported me and had patience for me to improve – said Davó.

The striker debuted on the professional scene with the Guarani shirt in 2019. The following year he was bought by Corinthians, but played only seven matches for the club, and scored two goals.

Since then Davó has been loaned by Alvinegro. He returned to Guarani and also passed through Philadelphia Union (USA) and São Bernardo until he landed in Cidade Tricolor to defend Bahia in April this year.