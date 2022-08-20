OnlyFans star took his 9 brides to wedding in Cadillac do Urso

Known as Arthur O Urso on social media, model and influencer Arturo Mederos used a very spacious car to celebrate the union with his nine brides. He rented a 15-seat Cadillac Escalade to transport everyone to the ceremony, held in a church in São Paulo.

A declared supporter of polyamory, Urso, 37, has become news even outside of Brazil due to the number of women. After the symbolic church wedding, one of his partners left the relationship, claiming to prefer monogamy, according to him.

“I don’t have a big enough car and the way out was to rent a limousine. None of them had been in a car like this before and it was an extra attraction”, says the influencer, who says he spoke to about 80 churches until he found one that accepted receive them.

Arthur clarifies that the celebration took place on November 1st of last year and was again in evidence after he moved with his companions two months ago to a mansion in João Pessoa (PB). Until then, the large family moved between São Paulo and the capital of Paraíba, where Urso was raised.

‘Playboy Mansion’

The wall of the new house of Urso and his 8 wives was spray-painted in João Pessoa (PB); house undergoes renovation Image: Reproduction

Born in Venezuela and a Brazilian citizen, he reports that the success of his profile on the adult site OnlyFans has allowed him to fulfill some dreams – among them, the acquisition of real estate. He reveals to have ambitious plans for the new house.

“The idea is to transform it in the mold of Hugh Hefner’s mansion, from Playboy magazine, and hold events, such as lectures and a monthly party. I want to demonstrate that free love is a way of life and must be respected. information needed to overturn so much prejudice”.

He adds that the renovation of the site has just begun and should be ready within a month and a half.

Cadillac Escalade transformed into a limousine transported the bride and groom in a ceremony held last year in SP Image: Personal archive

“The setting will be very sensual, with a predominance of black and pink colors, symbolizing sensuality. It was always my dream to set up a space like this and now it is coming true”.

A few days ago, Arthur posted on Instagram a photo of the house’s wall spray-painted with the phrase “demon’s family”.

“After waking up and opening the door for the construction team, they broke the news that the mansion’s wall was covered in graffiti! I’m not doing anything wrong building a home for me and my wives. We just want to live in peace! every form of love is fair,” protested the model.

Civil wedding

The model came from João Pessoa (PB) to São Paulo 6 years ago, accompanied by his wife Luana Kazaki Image: Reproduction

Despite having so many partners, he says he is civilly married to only one of them: Luana Kazaki, his first wife and with whom he is until today. The two started their open relationship seven years ago.

He also shares the same roof with Bethânia, Tainá, Lorena, Emelly, Melina, Kyara and Thayenne. In Brazil, simultaneous marriage to more than one person is prohibited by law and rejected by many religions.

Big car purchase is in the plans

Arthur and the Mercedes too small to take their 8 wives; he thinks about buying a minibus Image: Reproduction

In addition to living free love, as he says, Arthur is a fan of cars: in 2021, he bought a Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 and a Range Rover Evoque, as well as a BMW S 1000 RR motorcycle.

However, the number of women makes him consider the acquisition of another type of vehicle – even more so since Urso has the “dream” of expanding the number of companions to ten, in addition to having a son or daughter with each of them.

“I intend to seek sponsorship to purchase a minibus or other vehicle with space for all of us. I also dream of a BMW 428i cabrio. I’ve always wanted, since I was a teenager, to have a convertible car and lots of women to ride in it.”

Influencer also owns a Range Rover Evoque acquired after success on the OnlyFans platform Image: Reproduction

Arthur recalls a trip he took with his wives in June last year in a Mercedes-Benz, which made clear the need to have more than one car or a much larger option.

“I really like the CLA, it’s the first car I’ve ever owned and I learned to drive in it. However, it’s very low and they don’t all fit. In 2021, we traveled with it from João Pessoa to Praia da Pipa, in Rio Grande do Norte. Two tires punctured on the way and the car doesn’t have a spare tire. I had to call the insurance and call the tow truck”, he recalls.

Arturo Mederos reports that, at the time, he ended up buying the Evoque during his stay in Pipa, while the insurance company took the Mercedes back to João Pessoa.

“I needed a taller car. My brother chose the car there in Paraíba and took the Evoque to where we were.”

A supporter of polyamory, Arthur also acquired a BMW motorcycle with his publications on the adult site OnlyFans. Image: Reproduction

Urso points out that “one or another” of his eight wives drives the family’s cars, while most still want to learn to drive: “I know our lifestyle attracts criticism, but we live as we want.”

