Pabllo Vittar’s new song is seen as Lula’s propaganda

2 days ago

Pabllo Vittar in his new clip, “Volta pra Ficar”

The pagode singer Lukinhas in partnership with Pabllo Vittar released this Friday (19) the song called “Volta pra Fica”.

Internet users wasted no time and associated the song with a possible support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) who currently has an advantage in the electoral race.

At the beginning of one of the verses, the song goes like this, “Oh, I’ve called you like 13 times already. I just wanted to say that I miss you”, mentions the same PT electoral number.

In the video, the costumes and scenery are red and the artists make references that refer to the Workers’ Party. The video was also shared on Twitter by Lula’s wife, sociologist Janja.

Below are the lyrics of the song:

Ah, I called you about 13 times already, I just wanted to say that I miss you…

It’s been too long;
I’m having to continue;
Your way of talking is missing;
And everything we planned;

And everything you’ve done;
The feeling was real;
It was love, not charity;
And that attention is needed…

I’m tired of this fighting tone;
Don’t listen to all this hate;
You are number one in my life;
And it’s always at the top of my podium;

I surrender completely;
This distance I can’t take it anymore;
The door will always be open;
And what is bad is left behind;

Return, until the end of the year returns;
And tidy up all our history;
I don’t know how to wait anymore;
Here is your place;

Return, until the end of the year returns;
And tidy up all our history;
I don’t know how to wait anymore;
Here is your place;

Come back to stay;
Come back to stay;
Come back to stay;
Come back to stay…

See how it reacted on Twitter:

