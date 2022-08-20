Pabllo Vittar’s new song is seen as Lula’s propaganda

The pagode singer Lukinhas in partnership with Pabllo Vittar released this Friday (19) the song called “Volta pra Fica”.

Internet users wasted no time and associated the song with a possible support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) who currently has an advantage in the electoral race.

At the beginning of one of the verses, the song goes like this, “Oh, I’ve called you like 13 times already. I just wanted to say that I miss you”, mentions the same PT electoral number.

In the video, the costumes and scenery are red and the artists make references that refer to the Workers’ Party. The video was also shared on Twitter by Lula’s wife, sociologist Janja.

Below are the lyrics of the song:

Ah, I called you about 13 times already, I just wanted to say that I miss you…

It’s been too long;

I’m having to continue;

Your way of talking is missing;

And everything we planned;

And everything you’ve done;

The feeling was real;

It was love, not charity;

And that attention is needed…

I’m tired of this fighting tone;

Don’t listen to all this hate;

You are number one in my life;

And it’s always at the top of my podium;

I surrender completely;

This distance I can’t take it anymore;

The door will always be open;

And what is bad is left behind;

Return, until the end of the year returns;

And tidy up all our history;

I don’t know how to wait anymore;

Here is your place;

Return, until the end of the year returns;

And tidy up all our history;

I don’t know how to wait anymore;

Here is your place;

Come back to stay;

Come back to stay;

Come back to stay;

Come back to stay…

See how it reacted on Twitter:

Lukinhas and Pabllo Vittar enter ‘campaign mode’ and release the song “Volta pra Ficar” in honor of Lula. “I’m tired of this fighting tone, don’t listen to all this hate, you are number one in my life, the door will always be open”.

pic.twitter.com/6R0wCZz6HU — MPV Pabllo Vittar (@MPVpabllovittar) August 19, 2022

Let’s make this the election song BACK TO STAY pic.twitter.com/3rViG7V59d — 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 (@saintvittar) August 19, 2022

“By the end of the year, come back. Come back and tidy up our history.” THE @pabllovittar made the pagodeiro jingle @LulaOficial hahahahahahahah MA-RA-VI-LHO-SA!!!https://t.co/duxQBCpAFB — Eudes Benicio (@eudesbenicio) August 19, 2022

pabllo could be releasing a song with “mad”, “malvada”, “sitting” and other basic formulas of TikTok to hitar, but she wanted to honor Lula, even if positioning herself since 2017, the song is cool and listen a lot. BACK TO STAY https://t.co/r7v1jBkMix — aurora (@auroracadela) August 19, 2022

