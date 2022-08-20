‘Pantanal’: drunks, Tenório and Renato will have a deadly clash with the Marruá jaguar | come around

Have you ever thought about drinking a little more than usual and bumping into the Marruá jaguar? In Pantanal, that’s what Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Renato (Gabriel Santana) will face in the next chapters. Angry with the anaconda, who almost attacked him in the last chapter, the farmer will set off after her wanting revenge.

Soon after being outraged by the snake, Tenório will drink more than expected and will take the gun. On the way out of the farm, Renato will stop his father and the two will go after the animal. “Now it’s personal!”, says the farmer.

But, out of nowhere… the Marruá jaguar will break the silence with its roar!

Onça Marruá will reappear in 'Pantanal'

“Father… Don’t move!”, will ask Renato, when noticing the presence of the animal.

With even louder noises, the signal is clear that they need to get out of there as soon as possible.

“I won’t move away from what’s mine! Get out of the way, damn you… Or I’ll kill you!”, Tenório announced.

When he makes the move to draw his weapon, the Marruá jaguar will jump on his chest! The pistol will go flying and fall close to Renato, while Tenório will scream for his son to shoot soon.

Renato (Gabriel Santana) will shoot the jaguar

After the sound of the shot cuts through the air, the farmer will open his eyes and the jaguar’s blood will be on him… is this the end of it?

“She wasn’t going to do anything…”, Renato will say, scared.

“Now she’s going to die… Far from here. Come, let’s go back home… It’s getting late”, ends Tenório, dragging his son home.