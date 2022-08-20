‘Pantanal’: Juma will find out that Maria Marruá will return; understand how | come around

Pregnant, Juma (Alanis Guillen) is suffering a second mourning for her mother, Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), since the jaguar she had been enchanted with was killed. During a trip by Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) to Campo Grande, the girl will return to her tapera, just to check how things are going. There, she will meet the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado).
Juma (Alanis Guillen) will find out that Maria Marruá will return in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo
“I came by boat, I didn’t come by horse, no”, she will inform.
“You did well. Coming on horseback, you could hurt this girl,” he will reveal.
“Girl, Old Man?”, asks the girl, in shock.
“Your baby girl will be a girl…(…) And I’ll be here, waiting for her, as I told you…”
In ‘Pantanal’, Velho do Rio will tell Juma that she is expecting a ‘little leopard’ — Photo: Globo
Juma will then ask about the jaguar that was killed, the same one his mother had inhabited.
“I’m asking this because I never heard her beat up here near my house.”
“No, Juma, it wasn’t your mother, no. When they killed the guinea fowl, your mother was no longer in it.”
“Where is she now?”
“For certain questions, there is no answer. But you take good care of that leopard you’re carrying in your belly”, he will reveal, leaving, mysterious as ever.
“A leopard. Ara… Will the mother come back to me?”