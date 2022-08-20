‘Pantanal’: Juma will find out that Maria Marruá will return; understand how | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘Pantanal’: Juma will find out that Maria Marruá will return; understand how | come around 3 Views

Pregnant, Juma (Alanis Guillen) is suffering a second mourning for her mother, Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), since the jaguar she had been enchanted with was killed. During a trip by Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) to Campo Grande, the girl will return to her tapera, just to check how things are going. There, she will meet the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado).

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will find out that Maria Marruá will return in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo

“I came by boat, I didn’t come by horse, no”, she will inform.

“You did well. Coming on horseback, you could hurt this girl,” he will reveal.

“Girl, Old Man?”, asks the girl, in shock.

“Your baby girl will be a girl…(…) And I’ll be here, waiting for her, as I told you…”

'Pantanal': learn how the Visual Effects of the soap opera are made

‘Pantanal’: learn how the Visual Effects of the soap opera are made

In ‘Pantanal’, Velho do Rio will tell Juma that she is expecting a ‘little leopard’ — Photo: Globo

Juma will then ask about the jaguar that was killed, the same one his mother had inhabited.

“I’m asking this because I never heard her beat up here near my house.”

“No, Juma, it wasn’t your mother, no. When they killed the guinea fowl, your mother was no longer in it.”

“Where is she now?”

“For certain questions, there is no answer. But you take good care of that leopard you’re carrying in your belly”, he will reveal, leaving, mysterious as ever.

“A leopard. Ara… Will the mother come back to me?”

Don’t miss Pantanal news!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

José de Abreu says he will step away from the election campaign

The movement is due to electoral laws and Globo’s internal policy, according to the actor …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved