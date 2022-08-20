Patrícia Poeta calls for a competitor at the Meeting and becomes a meme

During the beginning of the Encontro (Globo) program this Friday (19), presenter Patrícia Poeta, 45, made a fuss when talking about Ana Paula Araújo, presenter of Bom Dia Brasil, and ended up quoting Ana Paula Padrão, presenter of the Masterchef program. (Band).

“As I promised there on the good morning with our friend Ana Paula Padrão… Oops, Ana Paula Araújo! Ana Paula Padrão also really like it. But as I promised Ana, we are now going to show the image of a doctor who was removed after jump over the wall and escape from the duty of the Municipal Hospital of Aracaju”, she said, showing the video of the health professional.

READ TOO:

End of the duo Simone and Simaria has repercussions and generates memes

Porn actress leaves husband who didn’t want sex: “I cried”

After the mistake, netizens made several memes and jokes about the confusion. “Patrícia Poeta calling Ana Paula Padrão live on Globo, I think someone is watching a lot of Masterchef”, wrote one. “Look at Patrícia Poeta calling Ana Paula Araújo Ana Paula Padrão”, said another.

Recently, after being the target of attacks on social media, the presenter used Instagram to counter the haters. She shared the Meeting’s audience numbers and called for an end to fake news and malicious rumors since she took over the program on July 4th.

“Fighting fake news… with detailed audience numbers I just received, referring to last week (yes, this week’s ones have been even better). Enough with evil rumors and lies. he only wishes evil for the other. What a shame!”, wrote Patricia on the social network.

Patricia Poeta misspelled the name of Ana Paula Araújo do #Good morning Brazil she exchanged it for Ana Paula Padrão #Date pic.twitter.com/2Gd6hDNph8 — urban farmer (@fazendeirurbano) August 19, 2022

The scene, of course, became a meme:

Patrícia Poeta calling Ana Paula Padrão live on the globe, I think someone is watching a lot of masterchef — GEMA (@olhapizzade10) August 19, 2022

ALÁ, PATRÍCIA POETA CALLING ANA PAULA ARAÚJO, BY ANA PAULA PADRÃO AAAAAAAAAAAAA#Date — Poor taste and Vacinadah! (@luluzinhamarica) August 19, 2022