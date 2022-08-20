Paulo André mirrors Travis Scott and wears ‘limited’ Italian pullover – GQ

+



Paulo André mirrors Travis Scott and wears a ‘very limited’ Italian pullover (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@thiagobiagi)

Award-winning runner, face of major campaigns and fashionista, Paulo André Camilo will enjoy Friday (19) with a “very limited” look from Dior, as described by the brand’s salespeople. This is the beige pullover Jack Dior Cactus sleeveless.

The piece, made in collaboration between Dior and the record company Cactus Jack, by Travis Scottis available in São Paulo at the only boutique in the city that sells the brand’s menswear, on Rua Haddock Lobo, in Jardins.

Made in Italy in 100% cashmere, the pullover can be purchased for R$ 15,500. Only one copy of each size arrived for the unit, considering the rarity of the item.

Paulo André has already reported to the GQ Brazil his goal of being a “fashion reference”, mirroring rappers like Scott. In tonight’s look, shown on Instagram by stylist Thiago Biagi, he followed his traditional cap backwards, many chains around his neck, a gold watch, sunglasses, beautiful sneakers and brown pants, which rhymes with the tone of the pullover.

